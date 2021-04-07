‘Pose’ Season 3 Trailer: The Groundbreaking Queer Series Looks to Go Out with a Bang

Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez serve Emmy-baiting realness in the dramatic trailer for the final season.

FX Networks has released the official trailer for “Pose” Season 3, the trailblazing trans TV series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals. Since its premiere in 2018, “Pose” has been glamor-kicking down doors previously welded closed, and from the looks of this debut trailer, the team shows no sign of slowing down. As it did between the first and second seasons, the narrative will jump ahead a few years, this time landing in 1994, with AIDS still devastating the queer and trans community.

Here’s what we know so far about the rest of the plot, courtesy of FX:

“In the final season of ‘Pose,’ time flashes forward to 1994. Blanca struggles to balance being a mother, a present partner to her new love, and a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.”

The trailer spends a lot of focus on Pray Tell, the ball emcee played by Broadway legend Billy Porter. A fabulously over-the-top yet loving maternal figure, the role earned Porter his first Emmy in 2019 and another nomination last year. With his character’s HIV diagnosis and subsequent care anchoring much of the trailer, Porter seems to be an awards shoe-in yet again, at least for another nomination.

Mj Rodriguez’s Blanca also continues to carry a major storyline, as she has come to accept her own HIV diagnosis and pivoted to helping others by working at an HIV ward in a city hospital.

But it’s not all tears in Season 3, “Pose” has always served looks for days and there’s no doubt it will go out with a well-coiffed bang. “Pose” breakout stars Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, and Ryan Jamaal Swain all feature prominently in the trailer, alongside beloved supporting players Hailie Sahar, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside. The unmistakable tenor of one Sandra Bernhard, who plays a lesbian nurse specializing in HIV patients, also announces her return.

FX will air the third and final season’s seven episodes over six weeks, beginning May 2. Check out the trailer for Season 3 of “Pose” below.

