Rian Johnson, Edgar Wright, and More Speak Out Against ArcLight Theaters Shutdown: ‘A Huge Loss’

"Sending love to every usher, manager and projectionist," Johnson wrote on social media.

Rian Johnson and Edgar Wright are only two of the many directors posting tributes to ArcLight Theaters following news Monday night the beloved movie theater chain is permanently closing its doors. At the time of the announcement, there were 11 ArcLight locations nationwide. ArcLight’s Hollywood location is one of the most popular movie theaters in the country and is also home to the famous Cinerama Dome.

“There’s a reason every movie lover in L.A. is in mourning,” Rian Johnson told the Los Angeles Times in a statement. “If you lived in this town and loved movies, you’ve had life-changing experiences in that complex. But more than that, it’s easy to forget how the ArcLight completely transformed the moviegoing experience: assigned seating, plush comfy chairs, no late entry to screenings, these were all considered wild and crazy ideas when they first opened…. This is a huge, huge loss.”

The “Knives Out” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director added on social media, “Every single person who worked at the ArcLIght loved movies, and you felt it. Sending love to every usher, manager and projectionist who rocked that blue shirt and made it such a special place.”

“I have so many great and proud memories of the ArcLight and Pacific Theatres,” Wright shared to his social media followers on Twitter. “But I don’t want to post my thoughts in the past tense as I don’t want to write an obituary. My first thought was, what can be done to help?”

“Love and Basketball” and “The Old Guard” filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood summed up her thoughts by writing, “This is so painful. The ArcLight is my go-to. Clean, great sound, assigned stadium seating, great popcorn, usher movie introductions. A true movie-going experience.”

The Decurion Corporation, owner of the 11 ArcLight locations nationwide, announced the closure in a statement that noted “his was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”

