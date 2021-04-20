Scott Rudin ‘Steps Back’ from All Film Work After Abuse Claims, Including Five A24 Projects

"I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused," the producer said in a statement.

Update: With Rudin announcing he is stepping back from all film work, sources tell Deadline that includes five upcoming A24 projects: Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Coen is now sole producer), Stephen Karam’s “The Humans” (Eli Bush now sole producer), Lila Neugebauer’s “Red, White and Water” (Bush, Jennifer Lawrence, and Justine Polsky producers), Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert’s “Everywhere All at Once” (Eli Bush, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Josh Rudnick producers), and Alex Garland’s “Men” (A24 producer)

Earlier: Scott Rudin is now extending his career step back to all of his film and streaming projects after announcing over the weekend that he would be taking time away from his various Broadway projects. The producer said in a new statement: “I am stepping back from my film and streaming projects in addition to my work on Broadway. I am doing so to take the time to work on personal issues I should have long ago.”

“When I commented over the weekend, I was focused on Broadway reopening successfully and not wanting my previous behavior to detract from everyone’s efforts to return,” Rudin continued. “It’s clear to me I should take the same path in film and streaming. I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change.”

Rudin is stepping back from his Broadway, film, and streaming work following a handful of abuse allegations made against him by former assistants and employees at his company. In an exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, several former Rudin staffers went on record with stories detailing alleged abuse they endured at the hands of the titan producer. Stories include Rudin allegedly smashing a computer on an assistant’s hand and cutting the assistant and Rudin reportedly throwing objects such as a baked potato at staffers.

Following the THR article, Broadway star and Tony winner Karen Olivo made headlines for announcing she would not return to the production of “Moulin Rouge!” because of the “silence” surrounding Rudin. Annapurna founder and film producer Megan Ellison, who worked with Rudin on the production of the Coen Brothers’ “True Grit,” also came forward on social media to write, “This [THR] piece barely scratches the surface of Scott Rudin’s abusive, racist, and sexist behavior. Similarly to Harvey [Weinstein], too many are afraid to speak out. I support and applaud those who did. There’s good reason to be afraid because he’s vindictive and has no qualms about lying.”

Rudin won an Academy Award for Best Picture as the producer of the Coen Brothers’ “No Country for Old Men,” and his other film credits include “Lady Bird,” “Fences,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Social Network,” eight Wes Anderson films, and more. Rudin has collaborated most recently with A24, producing studio’s highest-grossing title “Uncut Gems” and “First Cow.” Rudin is attached to A24’s upcoming “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” directed by Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The producer has won Tony Awards for “Hello, Dolly!,” “The Humans,” “A View from the Bridge,” “Fences,” and “Passion.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.