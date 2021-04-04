Daniel Kaluuya Mocks Golden Globes Gaffe in ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

Kaluuya riffed on the time during the Golden Globes when his acceptance speech was muted.

Daniel Kaluuya hosted the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” and used his opening monologue to revisit an infamous gaffe from the Golden Globe Awards. Watch the opening monologue below.

During the February awards ceremony, while accepting the prize for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” technical issues muted the beginning of his acceptance speech. “I told the best joke of my life and I was muted! Can you believe that? I thought I was in the Sunken Place!” he said, referencing his performance in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”

Kaluuya also used the monologue to talk about his identity as a Black British actor. “People ask me, ‘What’s worse, British racism or American racism?’ Let me put it this way: British racism is so bad, white people left. They wanted to be free, free to create their own kind of racism. So that’s why they invaded Australia, South Africa, and Boston,” he joked.

During the episode, Kaluuya was joined by musical guest St. Vincent, who was onstage to promote her upcoming album “Daddy’s Home.”

Kaluuya’s placement as host of Episode 16 is well-timed to the Oscar season, as the April 25 Academy Awards inch closer on April 25. Next weekend, on Saturday, April 10, Carey Mulligan will host “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest Kid Cudi. Carey Mulligan is an Academy Award nominee for Best Actress this year for her performance in “Promising Young Woman.” This past weekend marked Kaluuya’s first hosting gig on “SNL.”

It’s been a strong run for “SNL” the last few weeks. Last weekend, “SNL” alumna Maya Rudolph hosted — not to promote new projects, but to indulge in a ihilarious, nostalgia-filled episode. This season’s lineup has been impressive so far, with other hosts this year including Nick Jonas, “Bridgerton” favorite Regé-Jean Page, “One Night in Miami” director Regina King, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski.

