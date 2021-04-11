‘SNL’ Spoofs ‘Ammonite’ and ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ with ‘Lesbian Period Drama’ Sketch — Watch

Carey Mulligan and the "Saturday Night Live" crew poked fun at prestige period dramas featuring lesbian relationships.

This weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” turned out to be a raucous one thanks to guest host Carey Mulligan and musical guest Kid Cudi. During one of the night’s highlights, “Lesbian Period Drama,” Mulligan along with Heidi Gardner and other members of the “Saturday Night Live” cast poked fun at prestige dramas like “Ammonite,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” and “The World to Come” that feature a period setting revolving around a lesbian relationship. Watch the skit below.

The imaginary movie boasts “two straight actresses who dared not to wear makeup,” and features “a sex scene so graphic that you think, ‘Oh right, a man directed this.’” In the sketch, Mulligan plays an ill woman (much like the character played by Saoirse Ronan in “Ammonite”) who sparks a connection in a seaside town with another woman played by Heidi Gardner. Their courtship is characterized by grazing fingers and longing glances.

Mulligan’s placement as host of Episode 17 is well-timed to the Oscar season, as the Academy Awards inch closer and closer on April 25. She’s won an array of critics’ awards for her performance in Emerald Fennell’s debut film “Promising Young Woman” as Cassie, a woman who’s avenging a horrifying event from her past.

During last night’s episode, Kid Cudi performed two songs in which, through his styling, he paid tribute to Kurt Cobain and late “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Farley. Other highlights of the night included a cold open about the Black vs. white perspectives about the Derek Chauvin trial, and cast member Bowen Yang stealing the show during “Weekend Update” as the iceberg that sunk the Titanic.

Last weekend, “Saturday Night Live” was hosted by another Academy Award nominee, “Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya, who’s up for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton in director Shaka King’s film.

The lineup for this season has been impressive so far, with other hosts this year including “Saturday Night Live” alumna Maya Rudolph, Nick Jonas, “Bridgerton” favorite Regé-Jean Page, “One Night in Miami” director Regina King, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski.

