‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Trailer: Kindness — and Jason Sudeikis — Make a Comeback

The second season of the Apple TV+ hit will premiere on July 23.

Everyone’s favorite coach is back! The first trailer has dropped for the second season of the Apple TV+ hit, “Ted Lasso,” and as it says: “Kindness is making a comeback.”

Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is continuing where he left off in Season 1, working with the English Premiere League soccer team of AFC Richmond — and the jokes continue to abound about his lack of experience. Also as the trailer shows us, Ted assumes nearly everyone with the name John is John Stamos and that people who don’t eat sugar live in Santa Monica.

“Ted Lasso” has been a fan favorite since it debuted on Apple TV+ last year. IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his “B+” review of the pilot that: “Ted wins you over just like he does everyone else; you can believe his team wants to play better for him because you would, too. Like so many great sports stories before it, “Ted Lasso” thrives on the old adage that it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, but how you play the game. And “Ted Lasso” plays the right way.”

At the Golden Globes earlier this year the series scored two nominations; one for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) and one for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy which Sudeikis won. He would also win for his performance at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Golden Globe win for the actor seemed to represent a lot about the last year. “But the most striking thing about Sudeikis’ (much-deserved) win and acceptance speech is that it seemed so representative of life early in the pandemic, when people were harried and tired, stressed and sick with uncertainty. It was a strange mirror into our past and a testament to how far we’ve come since last year,” wrote IndieWire TV Awards Editor Libby Hill.

The big question is whether its first season will be an Emmys contender. In his recent examination of how the Emmys are shaping up Travers called “Ted Lasso” a clear frontrunner. “Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence’s Apple TV+ comedy just keeps growing its legion of fans. Reviews are strong, its messages are timely, and the tech giant will undoubtedly be putting together an aggressive campaign to make sure as many voters as possible consider the well-liked comedy.”

Watch the full trailer below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.