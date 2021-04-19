‘That Damn Michael Che’ Trailer: ‘SNL’ Star Courts Controversy in HBO Max Comedy

The "Saturday Night Live" star and co-head writer has a new comedy series coming to the streamer.

HBO Max has released the first official trailer for “That Damn Michael Che,” a new six-episode original comedy series starring — you guessed it — Michael Che. The “Saturday Night Live” star, co-head writer, and stand-up comedian will use the series to address controversial topics — which he’s been known to do in the past. From this early look at the series, the pointedly-titled “That Damn Michael Che” appears to feature scripted sketches and segments alongside Che’s commentary as a kind of sit-down comedic talking head.

Here’s the official description: “This groundbreaking new original comedy series uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various every-day situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love and more, from Michael’s perspective.”

The series will feature guest spots from “Saturday Night Live” cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne and Colin Jost. Other notable guest stars include Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man. The trailer also features a funny appearance from “The Wire” star Larry Gilliard Jr.

Che is no stranger to controversy, and he appears to be leaning into that no hold barred image with this series. He came under fire in 2019 for a transphobic joke referencing Caitlyn Jenner on “Weekend Update,” and has been an outspoken supporter of Louis CK, who was accused by 5 women of sexual misconduct in 2017.

In his review of Che’s 2016 stand-up special “Michael Che Matters,” IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote: “Unafraid to turn off, confuse, or challenge his audience, Che covers just about every touchy social subject out there and wastes no time between topics. Starting with the inherent racism of white people using the n-word and transitioning quickly to Black Lives Matter, homophobia, abortion, religion, sexism, and gentrification, Che’s 60-minute set plays like his very own State of the Union: all-encompassing, current, and with a clear mission statement.”

“That Damn Michael Che” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video and Irony Point with Michael Che, Lorne Michaels, Erin Doyle and Oz Rodriguez serving as executive producers.

HBO Max will debut “That Damn Michael Che” on May 6. Check out the first teaser trailer below:

