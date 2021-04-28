‘The Boys’ Season 3 Is Using Over Three Times the Amount of Blood in Season 2

The Amazon Prime Video sensation will be using gallons upon gallons of blood in its new episodes.

Anyone who watches Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” would agree it’s a bloody affair, but apparently the bloodiness that’s been on display so far is nothing compared to what is in store for the upcoming third season. During a recent interview with Collider, “The Boys” series regular Laz Alonso revealed Season 3 is using over three times the amount of blood that was featured in Season 2. So yes, “The Boys” Season 3 is about to be a bloodbath like no other.

“I’ll put it to you this way,” Alonso said. “I was talking to the head makeup artist and she’s in charge of ordering the blood — that’s one of her many jobs. She told me that all of Season 2… When you talk about bulk, I don’t think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we’re already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it’s going.”

“The Boys” Season 3 is now in production, and showrunner Erik Kripke has used social media in recent months to tease the big events coming to the series. “Supernatural” actor Jensen Ackles is joining the show in the role of Soldier Boy, a Captain America-like superhero who is the “original superhero” in the franchise’s universe.

“I’m really excited to work with Jensen Ackles,” cast member Erin Moriarty told Entertainment Weekly last year. “I’ve heard wonderful things from Eric Kripke and friends who’ve worked on ‘Supernatural.’ He seems like a really lovely guy. He’s really talented and he’s perfect for that Captain America-esque role. And that role just seems so interesting and nuanced and dark, true to a lot of characters on ‘The Boys.’ So, I’m just excited to see what he brings.”

Kripke also confirmed the upcoming third season will adapt the source material’s infamous “Herogasm” arc. In the comics, “The Boys: Herogasm” is a six-issue spinoff of the original comic that satirizes traditional superhero teams like The Avengers and the Justice League. The plot finds various superheroes pretending to leave Earth to fight an alien threat so they can go on a retreat to an island resort to participate in a drug-fueled orgy.

With “The Boys” Season 3 now in production, don’t expect new episodes to debut on Amazon Prime Video until late 2021 or 2022.

