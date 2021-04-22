‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Trailer Unleashes Bone-Crunching Horror — Watch

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are back to investigate their most terrifying paranormal case yet.

“The Conjuring” franchise is back and bigger than ever in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” which finds Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson back in the roles of paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren. The actors become horror favorites in James Wan’s first two “Conjuring” movies, which grossed over $600 million combined at the worldwide box office. The success of “The Conjuring” films launched an entire universe, including three “Annabelle” movies, “The Nun,” and “The Curse of La Llorona.” But now Farmiga and Wilson’s characters are front and center again for “The Devil Made Me Do it,” directed by “The Curse of La Llorona” filmmaker Michael Chaves.

The official synopsis from Warner Bros. reads: “‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

“In a lot of ways, this is the biggest ‘Conjuring’ movie,” Chaves recently told IGN. “I showed the final cut to [star] Vera [Farmiga] and her husband and they agreed, and they were like, ‘This is the darkest Conjuring movie.’ It digs into some really dark material. This is definitely a case where there’s real consequence, there’s real victims.

Chaves continued, “One of the things that [series creator] James [Wan] and I connected on while making ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ was sharing a lot of the same favorite movies, and one of them is ‘Se7en.’ We both love that movie, and so when he came to me with this script, he basically was like, ‘It’s Se7en, but in the Conjuring universe.’ And he knew that was like catnip for me.”

According to Chaves, “The Devil Made Me Do It” will take the Warren family and the entire horror franchise “into uncharted places.” The director said, “Being a fan of the franchise, I was honestly really nervous at first breaking with convention, breaking with a lot of things that are tradition, but I think that what we’ve done is really woven the language and the things that you do want from a Conjuring film — the scares, the Warrens, their relationship — [and [pushed them] to the limits in this really fresh and exciting new direction.”

Warner Bros. will release “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” in theaters and HBO Max on June 4. Watch the trailer below.

