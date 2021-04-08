‘The Sons of Sam’ Trailer: Netflix Docuseries Asks If David Berkowitz Really Acted Alone

Netflix's next docuseries will examine claims regarding notorious serial murderer David Berkowitz.

Netflix’s next documentary will examine one of the nation’s most infamous murderers via the upcoming “The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness” docuseries. The streaming service released the trailer for the four-part series Wednesday.

The docuseries, which consists of four hour-long episodes, will premiere May 5 on Netflix. Here’s Netflix’s synopsis:

The hunt for the “Son of Sam” captivated the world in the late 1970s, but the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers is all but forgotten — until now. While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and “Ultimate Evil” author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning. Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined — and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman (“Cropsey,” “Murder Mountain”) draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts — or are the true Sons of Sam still out there…

Zeman directed the docuseries, which is executive produced by Sara Enright, Zara Duffy, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Zeman, Josh Braun, and Dan Braun. Enright serves as showrunner.

Berkowitz pled guilty to eight shootings in 1977 and has been serving several life sentences in prison since then. Though he would later claim to have been involved in a Satanic cult that helped him commit several murders, nobody else has been charged with crimes relating to Berkowitz’s shootings.

“The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness” will mark the latest in a long string of documentaries to premiere on Netflix. The streaming service recently released docuseries such as “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist,” “The Lost Pirate Kingdom,” and “Murder Among the Mormons,” among many others. Last year, Netflix earned big word of mouth for its docuseries “Tiger King,” all while docuseries across television are on the rise.

Check out the trailer for “The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness” below:

