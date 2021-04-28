‘The Tomorrow War’ Teaser Trailer: Chris Pratt Gives Amazon Its $200 Million Summer Tentpole

Amazon's action packed sci-fi thriller arrives to Prime Video this July.

Amazon has released the first trailer for “The Tomorrow War,” a star-studded action sci-fi thriller starring Chris Pratt fighting an alien invasion. Originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the film’s distribution rights were acquired by Amazon Studios due to the pandemic in a deal worth a reported $200 million. Directed by frequent Phil Lord and Chris Miller collaborator Chris McKay, the action-packed alien drama “The Tomorrow War” will be widely available on Prime Video this July.

Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Amazon: “In ‘The Tomorrow War,’ the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

“The Tomorrow War” also stars “GLOW” favorite Betty Gilpin alongside “Veep” funny man Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

If Pratt’s involvement indicates some level of humor to the rather serious-sounding proceedings, McKay’s directing role is another nod in that direction. In addition to helming 2017’s “The Lego Batman Movie” under powerhouse producers Lord and Miller, McKay was also a producer and director on three seasons of Adult Swim’s beloved animated comedy “Robot Chicken.” The film’s script is by “Deadfall” and “24 Hours to Live” scribe Zach Dean.

Pratt serves as executive producer alongside Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer. “The Tomorrow War” was produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, “Annihilation” producers Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, Jules Daly, “The Dark Knight” and “Batman Begins” scribe David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner (“Prisoners”).

Amazon will release “The Tomorrow War” on Prime Video on July 2, 2021. Check out the action-packed first teaser trailer below.

