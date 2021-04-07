‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Trailer: Angelina Jolie Brings Star Power to Fiery Western Thriller

The film is the latest from "Yellowstone" creator and "Sicario" screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

In recent years, Angelina Jolie’s acting career has been dominated by voice work (see “The One and Only Ivan” and “Kung Fu Panda” franchise) and franchise fare (two “Maleficent” films and the upcoming “Eternals”), which makes the upcoming Western thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” a notable change of pace for the A-list Oscar winner. Based on Michael Koryta’s novel of the same name, the film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jon Bernthal, and Tyler Perry.

The official synopsis for “Those Who Wish Me Dead” from Warner Bros. bills the drama as “a female-driven neo-Western set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness,” adding, “A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.”

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” marks the first theatrical directorial effort from Taylor Sheridan after 2017’s “Wind River.” Sheridan is best known for creating the television drama “Yellowstone” and for writing films such as “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water,” the latter of which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

“He has a unique voice when it comes to characters within America, which had not been a prior focus of my work,” Jolie recently told Entertainment Weekly about her decision to collaborate with Sheridan. “I wanted to be in this world with him.”

Jolie also told EW that she consulted with real firefighters before production, as the shoot required her to act against real fires. The actress explained, “The first day we were in the fire, [I noticed] the heat and how quickly the winds would change and how quickly the fire would suddenly take to a tree that you weren’t expecting. Our respect just grew day after day for these people on the front lines and how difficult this work is.”

Warner Bros. will release “Those Who Wish Me Dead” in theaters and on HBO Max starting May 14. Watch the official trailer below.

