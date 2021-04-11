Tom Cruise Was Told to Stop Smiling So Much During Stunts on His Movies

Cruise has apparently been having too much fun doing death-defying stunts on movies like the "Mission: Impossible" series.

Moviegoers know Tom Cruise is capable of engaging in astonishing, death-defying stunts. And he’s also plenty happy to. The actor has scaled the more-than-2,700-foot Burj Khalifa with a shrug, held his breath for six minutes underwater with no problem, fractured his ankle while jumping between buildings with a smile, rolled off a speeding motorcycle mid-air, and chilled while hanging off the side of a plane. And that’s just in the “Mission: Impossible” movies alone.

Well, apparently he’s been having too much fun doing these stunts, as he revealed on a recent episode of “The Graham Norton Show” (via Uproxx). Cruise said he’s been told to stop smiling so much on movies like the “Mission: Impossible” series on more than one occasion. But even a few bones won’t stop him from having a good time.

“I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones!” Cruise said. “The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it’s also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling.”

Cruise also said he worked seven days a week to finish “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick” during the pandemic. “They shut down ‘Mission’ and said we wouldn’t film for another year, so I had to figure it out,” he said. “We worked with governments, doctors, and our crew to keep everyone working — I haven’t had that banana bread moment yet.”

Unfortunately, Cruise fans will have to wait just a bit longer (yet again) to see those two movies, as Paramount Pictures recently shuffled their release dates. “Mission: Impossible 7,” previously scheduled to open on November 19 of this year, has now been moved to May 27, 2022. Meanwhile, another Tom Cruise-starring franchise entry, “Top Gun: Maverick,” previously scheduled for the Fourth of July weekend, will now open wide on November 19, 2021.

The pushback for “Mission: Impossible 7” also means that “Mission: Impossible 8,” originally set to open in November of 2022, will not bow until July 7, 2023. The plan was originally to shoot those films back to back, but COVID made that impossible. Filming on “Mission: Impossible 7” wrapped in February.

