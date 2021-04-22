Tribeca 2021 Reveals Shorts Lineup: Majority World Premieres and a Live Performance by Blondie

The NYC festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary with an array of new short films, plus all of last year's cancelled shorts program.

The 2021 Tribeca Festival, presented by AT&T, has today unveiled its short film lineup, which includes 46 films from 20 countries worldwide, 70 percent of which are world premieres. The short films will be presented in eight programs: two documentaries, two narratives, two hybrids (including both narrative and documentary), one animation, and one New York shorts program. Additionally, the festival will feature a special curated out-of-competition Juneteenth program and a live performance by Blondie, following the screening of the short film “Blondie: Vivir En La Habana.”

As the festival announced late last month, this year’s event will “transform prominent locations into an expansive 12-day multi-screen outdoor celebration” held June 9 to 20, and is believed to be first major North American film festival to mount such an in-person event. Director Jon M. Chu’s long-awaited “In the Heights,” adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, will open the 20th anniversary edition of Tribeca on June 9.

For those who missed out on last year’s festival, the 2020 Shorts Programs will be screened at the 2021 Festival and will include 64 short films in ten programs. Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind will perform after the screening of the 2020 Shorts Program Rhythm of Life at Brookfield Place New York. Many of the films will also be available for U.S. audiences to view online the day after they premiere in person through the Tribeca at Home virtual hub.

Check out the full Shorts Program for this year’s festival below, with all synopses provided by the festival.

ACTING OUT

True stories about rebellion and reflection.

All World Premiere Program

Virtual Voice, directed, written and produced by Suzannah Mirghani. (Sudan, Qatar) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. Suzi (Suzannah Mirghani) is the voice of her generation—the virtual voice, that is. With Suzannah Mirghani.

Radical Love, written and directed by William A. Kirkley. Produced by Caroline Waterlow. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. Radical Love explores the subversive political activism and lovesick connection of Michael and Eleanora Kennedy, a husband-and-wife legal team who represented a who’s who of the 1960s’ politically subversive class. With Michael Kennedy, Eleanora Kennedy, Anna Kennedy, Bernardine Dohrn, Bill Ayers.

Coded, directed by Ryan White. Produced by Christopher Leggett, Jessica Hargrave, Conor Fetting-Smith, Rafael Marmor. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. Coded tells the story of illustrator J.C. Leyendecker, whose legacy laid the foundation for today’s out-and-proud LGBTQ advertisements. With Jari Jones, Judy Goffman Cutler, Jennifer A. Greenhill, John T. Nash.

Miss Panama, directed by Lamar Bailey Karamañites, Pascale Boucicaut, David Felix Sutcliffe. Produced by Lamar Bailey Karamañites, Pascale Boucicaut, David Felix Sutcliffe, Melina Tupa. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. When Gloria Karamañites became Miss Panama, she didn’t just win a pageant. She made history. In English, Spanish with English subtitles.

ANIMATED SHORTS CURATED BY WHOOPI G

Imaginative storytelling and captivating craft.

Try to Fly, directed and produced by The Affolter Brothers, written by Simone Swan, The Affolter Brothers. (Canada) – New York Premiere, Short Animation. When a baby owl is pushed from her nest, her anxiety and self-doubt triggers an existential crisis as her hypothetical future life flashes before her eyes. With Simone Swan.

Navozande, the musician (Navozande, le musicien), directed and written by Reza Riahi. Produced by Eleanor Coleman, Stéphanie Carreras, Philippe Pujo. (France) – New York Premiere, Short Animation. At the time of the attack of the Mongols, a young musician and the love of his life are separated from each other. In French with English subtitles.

Ashes (Popioły), directed and written by Joanna Dudek. Produced by Agata Golańska (The Polish National Film School in Lodz). (Poland) – World Premiere, Short Animation. Letters from her husband are bringing Danuta (Helena Norowicz) back to the feelings she once had for him, and she finds herself reliving her youth. With Helena Norowicz (voice). In Polish with English subtitles.

Dirty Little Secret, directed by Jeff Scher, written by Graham Nash. Produced by Bonnie Siegler. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Animation. The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 is retold in song and animation.

Death and the Lady, directed, written and produced by Geoff Bailey, Lucy Struever. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Animation. On a dark and stormy night, Death pays a visit to a very old lady and her dog. In French with English subtitles.

Leaf Boat (Cwch Deilen), directed and written by Efa Blosse-Mason. Produced by Amy Morris. (Wales) – New York Premiere, Short Animation. Love can be scary, but it can also be life’s greatest adventure. With 2D animation, Leaf Boat explores what it’s like to let go and fall in love. With Sara Gregory, Catrin Stewart. In Welsh with English subtitles.

There are Bunnies on Fire in the Forest, directed and written by JLee MacKenzie. Produced by Mireia Vilanova. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Animation. A young girl (Revyn Lowe) gets in big trouble for kissing her friend (C. Craig Patterson) on the cheek at school during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Revyn Lowe, C. Craig Patterson.

Blush, directed and written by Joe Mateo. Produced by Heather Schmidt Feng Yanu. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Animation. Blush follows an astronaut’s journey after he crashes on a desolate planet. When a visitor arrives, the traveler discovers a new life and realizes the universe has delivered astonishing salvation.

ART AND SOUL

Music and dance shorts that will soothe your soul.

Unspoken, directed by William Armstrong. Produced by Allan Stenild. (Denmark) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. World-renowned choreographer Paul Lightfoot creates a remarkable tribute to his father

who he lost during lockdown, with a piece that holds all of the words he was unable to say. With Paul Lightfoot, Sebastian Haynes.

RESIST: The Resistance Revival Chorus, directed and written by Susan O’Brien. Produced by Susan O’Brien, Dasha Kova, Jillian A. Goldstein. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. In the midst of a country divided, a diverse group of women and non-binary individuals unite through the historic power of music to create a movement ignited by song. With NYC Resistance Revival Chorus, Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus, San Diego Resistance Revival Chorus, Riverside Resistance Revival Chorus.

Silence, directed by Tj O’Grady Peyton, written by Ivan Cush, Tj O’Grady Peyton, Kensaku Kakimoto. Produced by Yuka Nakamura, James Chamberlain, Kensaku Kakimoto. (Japan, UK) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. A young man (Kai Joseph Keenan-Felix) wanders around the city, where people wearing masks come and go. One day, he finds a girl (Lauryn Bryan) dancing ballet in an abandoned building. With Kai Joseph Keenan-Felix, Lauryn Bryan, Kai Owen, Antoine Murray, Samuel Mena Garcia, Dom Bryan, Demarre King, Kijuan Whitton.

19 Seventy Free: Part 1, directed by Louis Bryant III, AmaYah Harrison, written by Louis Bryant III, AmaYah Harrison, Darien Dorsey. Produced by Louis Bryant III, AmaYah Harrison, Taura Stinson, Darien Dorsey. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. 19 Seventy Free is a visual EP celebrating the complexities of black love and artistic freedom with music as its primary voice. With Darien Dorsey, Amina Malika, James Mario Bowen.

Thirsty, directed, written and produced by Josh Peterson. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. A dried-up old seafarer (Rob Nilsson) chases a fleeting figure (Leo Harte) across an apocalyptic desert landscape in this modern parable set to Alexis Harte’s darkly rollicking song. With Rob Nilsson, Leo Harte.

Blondie: Vivir En La Habana, directed by Rob Roth. Produced by Rob Roth, Debbie Harry, Clem Burke, Chris Stein, Tommy Manzi. (United States) – North American Premiere, Short Documentary. In 2019, the legendary American rock band Blondie performed for the first time in Havana, Cuba as part of a cultural exchange through the Cuban Ministry of Culture. With Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Clem Burke.

GO BIG

Sports shorts with risk, reward and resilience.

Kata, directed and produced by James Latimer, written by James Latimer, Conan Amok. (Japan) – North American Premiere, Short Documentary. A fantastical and dramatic journey through the mind of 13-year-old Mahiro Takano, a long-time undefeated national kata karate form champion, who comes face-to-face with her greatest enemy yet. With Mahiro Takano, Takako Kikuchi, Kohei Mashiba. In Japanese with English subtitles.

The Queen of Basketball, directed by Ben Proudfoot. Produced by Elizabeth Brooke, Abby Lynn Kang Davis, Gabriel Berk Godoi, Ben Proudfoot, Brandon Somerhalder, Sarah Stewart. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. She is arguably the greatest living women’s basketball player. She’s won three national trophies; she played in the ‘76 Olympics; she was drafted to the NBA. But have you ever heard of Lucy Harris? With Lusia Harris.

Nando, directed and written by Alec Cutter. Produced by Igal Albala. (Brazil) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. Told through the context of a poem, a young boy in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil dreams to see beyond the harsh realities that surround him. With Luis Fernando Fernandes (Nando), Seu Jorge. In Portuguese with English subtitles.

Joe Buffalo, directed by Amar Chebib, written by Joe Buffalo, Amar Chebib. Produced by Hayley Morin, Mack Stannard. (Canada) – New York Premiere, Short Documentary. Joe Buffalo, an indigenous skateboard legend and Indian residential school survivor, must face his inner demons to realize his dream of turning pro. With Joe Buffalo, Quinton George, Gregory Bird JR, Avery Bear Head, Joseph Moore, Matty Moore.

Learning To Drown, directed by Ben Knight. Produced by Travis Rummel. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. Jess Kimura, considered one of the most influential female snowboarders in the world, was at the top of her career when she lost the love of her life. With Jess Kimura.

LET’S FLY AWAY

Miss traveling? Wander the world in these international shorts.

How to Fall in Love in a Pandemic, directed and produced by Michael-David McKernan. (Ireland) – New York Premiere, Short Documentary. A romance accelerates against the backdrop of the pandemic as two filmmakers are forced to move in together after two weeks of knowing each other.

Peninsula, directed and written by Fiona McKenzie. Produced by Scott Flyger. (New Zealand) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Trying to connect with his estranged son Toby (Jasper Sutcliffe), and confronted by a neighbor, Amber (Amber Ranson), who does things differently, Mark (Tom Trevella) is forced out of his comfort zone, and there are unexpected consequences. With Tom Trevella, Amber Ranson, Jasper Sutcliffe.

The Kicksled Choir (Sparkekoret), directed and written by Torfinn Iversen. Produced by Julia Andersen. (Norway) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. A boy (Benoni Brox Krane) in a winter landscape stands up for his own beliefs, regardless of what his father (Stig Henrik Hoff) says. With Benoni Brox Krane, Stig Henrik Hoff, Kahled Saleh Ankila, Nicholai Evans. In Norwegian with English subtitles.

Beautiful They, directed and written by Cloudy Rhodes. Produced by Ella Millard. (Australia) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Violet (Sariah Saibu) and Blue’s (Morgan Davies) youth collide in an early morning toke that leads to the ocean where connection stirs. What results is a tender, uplifting, queer surf-romance about the nuance of gender and the refuge found in being truly seen. With Morgan Davies, Sariah Saibu.

Grottaroli, directed, written and produced by Cecilia Pignocchi, Arthur Couvat. (Italy, Netherlands) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. A unique group of fishermen living along the Adriatic coast come to terms with being the last generation. With Gilberto Giampieri, Florio Lucesoli, Sauro Marinelli, Euro Nasini. In Italian with English subtitles.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, 2021

So nice we did it twice! All World Premiere Program.

Liza Anonymous, directed by Aubrey Smyth, written by Leah McKendrick. Produced by Katie Rosin, Danielle Beckmann, Aubrey Smyth, Daniel Ornitz. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. A lonely millennial (Danielle Beckmann) addicted to support groups disguises herself in different personas while trying to fit in, leading her on a theatrical journey. With Danielle Beckmann, Daniel Fox, Rafael Sardina, Malikha Mallette, Sharon Gallardo.

Cracked, directed and written by Lin Que Ayoung. Produced by Illusionary Ends Productions (Lin Que Ayoung), The Spike Lee Production Fund. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Toya (Tatum Marilyn Hall), a feisty young girl, falls in love for the first time. After a series of disturbing events, her affection for Poochy (Meliki Hurd) compels her to face her past. With Tatum Marilyn Hall, Meliki Hurd, Kizzmett Pringle, Dwayne Grant, Paris Crayton III, Kamal Ani-Bello.

Leylak, directed by Scott Aharoni, Dennis Latos, written by Mustafa Kaymak. Produced by Scott Aharoni, Mustafa Kaymak, Dennis Latos. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. In present-day Queens, a Turkish gravedigger (Nadir Saribacak) is unable to face a shattering truth and risks losing the dearest connection left in his life. With Nadir Saribacak, Isabella Haddock, Gamze Ceylan. In English, Turkish with English subtitles.

Esther In Wonderland, directed by Stephanie Bollag, written by Stephanie Bollag, Lily Lyor Askenazi. Produced by Stephanie Bollag, Yves Kugelmann. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Drawn to the expressiveness of hip hop and breakdance, Esther (Naian González Norvind) tests the boundaries of her restricted existence as a young married woman in a Hasidic community in 1990s Crown Heights. With Naian González Norvind, Martha Bernabel, Sawandi Wilson, Pesach Eisen, Odylle Beder, Jennifer Acosta, Nadjaya Delgado, Samantha Dunn. In English, Yiddish with English subtitles.

No Longer Suitable For Use, directed and written by Julian Joslin. Produced by Mark Berger, Matt Morgan, Joe DePasquale. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. Samir (Laith Nakli), a Syrian FBI informant and single father, faces an impossible choice when he gets one final chance to avoid

deportation by setting up a target in a terrorism sting. With Laith Nakli, Waleed Zuaiter, Craig muMs Grant, Ivan Martin, Michael Godere, Samir Zaim-Sassi. In Arabic, English with English subtitles.

STRAIGHT UP WITH A TWIST

“Take a shot” on these wildly creative shorts.

The Cocktail Party, directed by Jessica Sanders, written by Jessica Sanders, Charlotte Taschen. Produced by Patricia Seely, Jessica Sanders. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. A cocktail party turns into an unexpected martial arts action film. With Charlotte Taschen, Eugania Yuan, Jen Kuo Sung, Erica Krumpl, Brandon Coleman, Bijan Shaw, Robert Paul Taylor, Ali Yuman, Christian Howard, Katelyn Brooke, Kevin Lin, Dugan O’Neil.

The Last Marriage, directed by Gustav Egerstedt, Johan Tappert, written by Johan Holmström. Produced by Carl Molinder, Dominique Kaireus, Richard Björlin. (Sweden) – North American Premiere, Short Narrative. A comedy about how meager, everyday life continues even after the zombie apocalypse. With Emma Molin, Christopher Wagelin. In Swedish with English subtitles.

Two Jacked, directed by Jon Huertas, written by Kenny Stevenson. Produced by Jon Huertas, Andrew Sacks, David Sacks. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. What happens when the world’s worst carjacker (Kenny Stevenson) meets the world’s most notorious armed robber (Currie Graham)? With Kenny Stevenson, Currie Graham.

Molly Robber, directed and written by Austin Hall, Zach Visvikis. Produced by Marley Medina. (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. A high-school dropout (Chelsea Lopez) in desperate need of cash plans to rob her drug dealer (Tristan Ott), but when her anime-obsessed step-brother (Elim Uraimov) sneaks along for the ride, things get complicated. With Chelsea Lopez, Barry Bostwick, Camron Jones, Elim Uraimov, Tristan Ott, Jeff Tendall. In English, Japanese with English subtitles.

The Bouncer (Poke), directed by Aleksi Salmenperä, written by Jani Volanen. Produced by Mikko Tenhunen. (Finland) – North American Premiere, Short Narrative. Big city nights need The Bouncer (Jani Volanen). With Jani Volanen, Elina Knihtilä, Kari Hietalahti, Tommi Korpela. In Finnish with English subtitles.

Girl With a Thermal Gun, directed and written by Rongfei Guo. Produced by Du Yating. (China) – North American Premiere, Short Narrative. A Chinese delivery man (Li Chao) fantasizes about a girl (Hu Jie) who measures his temperature in a supermarket during COVID-19. With Li Chao, Hu Jie.

PURSUING HAPPINESS

These shorts navigate life’s ups and downs.

GraceLand, directed by Bonnie Discepolo, written by Bonnie Discepolo, Trevor Munson. Produced by Stephen Moffatt, Brad Jayne, Ed Tilden, Kevin Peterson. (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. A southern mom’s (Anna Camp) life is all shook up when her ten-year-old daughter (Katie Beth West) claims to be a reincarnation of the king of rock and roll. With Anna Camp, Monique Coleman, Daniel Eric Gold, Katie Beth West.

Six Nights, directed and written by Robert Brogden. Produced by Robert Brogden, Kelley Zincone, Izrael Lopez. (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. A restaurant dishwasher (Daniel Ruiz) is given a last-minute chance to step up as a line cook just before a busy Saturday night dinner service. With Daniel Ruiz, Adam S. Ford, Nicole Esteban, Maru Garcia, Rhianna DeVries, Matt Alvarado. In English, Spanish with English subtitles.

Magnolia Bloom, directed by Tayo Amos, written by Matt Mitchell, Joi Elaine. Produced by Julia Dillard, Matt Mitchell. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. In 1950s Las Vegas, a black singer (Lex Scott Davis) is on the verge of her big break, but she risks it all when she learns her audience won’t be integrated. With Lex Scott Davis, Wes McGee, Joseph Lloyd Lopez.

Enjoy, directed by Saul Abraham, written by Callum Cameron. Produced by Gabriele Lo Giudice, Nick Rowell. (UK) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. As Michael (Himesh Patel) seeks novel ways to halt his spiralling depression, a moment of hope arrives via an unexpected source. With Himesh Patel, Tom Sweet, Maddy Hill, Sara Stewart, Jonathan Aris, Matt Devitt.

We Do This Once, directed and written by Michael Marantz. Produced by Zach MacDonald, Michael Marantz. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. A new mother (Athena Reddy) who loses her family’s home takes wildly brazen action in the hopes of giving her baby a better life. With Athena Reddy, Lance Daniels.

The Angler, directed by David Darg, written by Emily Beth Beacham, Matt Beacham, David Darg. Produced by Jannat Gargi. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Narrative. A fisherman (Matt Beacham) and young mother (Emily Beth Beacham) have a chance encounter when their lines become tangled. But in this story of a mother’s desperate love, there’s more beneath the surface. With Emily Beth Beacham, Matt Beacham, Barry Price, Derek Curran, Brighton Beacham.

SHINING STARS

Enjoy these shorts celebrating Juneteenth.

Waves, directed and written by Agazi Desta. Produced by Anabel Inigo. (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. A Black, deaf teen (Omete Anassi) wants “Waves” for prom night, but his haircut falls into the hands of an inattentive, rookie barber (Jason Dalhouse). With Omete Anassi, Jason Dalhouse, Larry Banks, Eric Davis, Dameon Victorian, Barry Wilkins, Derrick Stephon Miller, Terrell Wilds.

Cherry Lemonade, directed and written by Aisha Ford. Produced by Jane Hare, Katie Pyne, Nadine Nadoo, Tema L. Staig, Allison Vanore, Jeff Vespa, Annika Hylmo, Uzma Xina Kang. (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. On a hot summer day in the hood, a Black girl (Eris Baker) learns to take the lead on her own terms. With Eris Baker, Skylan Brooks, Chance Harlem Jr, Alexander Jones III, Skyler Priest, Meagan Harmon.

Enough, directed by Caleb Slain. (United States) – New York Premiere, Short Narrative. A dream, a nightmare, a musical. Ten years in the making, welcome to the stormy inner world of one boy growing up in America. With Nathan Nzanga, Max Losee.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Takeover, directed by Emma Francis-Snyder, written by Francisco Bello, Emma Francis-Snyder. Produced by Tony Gerber, Emma Francis-Snyder. (United States) – World Premiere, Short Documentary. In 1970, a group of young Puerto Rican activists took over a decrepit hospital in New York City, launching a battle for their lives, their community, and healthcare for all. With Miguel “Mickey” Melendez, Iris Morales, Juan Gonzalez, Denise Oliver-Velez, Carlos “Carlito” Rovira, Cleo Silvers, Felipe Luciano. In partnership with the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

WIDEN THE SCREEN PROGRAM

Procter & Gamble once again comes together with Tribeca Studios and its partners to give a platform to Black creators. This year, as part of Procter & Gamble’s commitment to Widen the Screen, the festival will debut eight original films from Black creatives and filmmakers. This will include four documentaries from the Queen Collective, which returns for the third year, and four 8:46 films, a program that is new to the festival for 2021.

THE QUEEN COLLECTIVE SHORTS

The debut of four Queen Collective documentaries, supported by Procter & Gamble and created by four diverse young women, aimed at accelerating gender and racial equality behind the camera.

Black Birth, directed by Haimy Assefa

Change the Name, directed by Cai Thomas

Game Changer, directed by Tina Charles

Grace’s Song, directed by Arielle Knight

8:46 FILMS: SATURDAY MORNING

A collective of Black creative executives, collaborated with Tribeca Studios and Procter & Gamble to produce four short films influenced by the length of time it took for George Floyd’s life to change the world, reclaiming the story to build a legacy of hope.

She Dreams At Sunrise, directed by Camrus Johnson

Slow Pulse, directed by Marshall Tyler

Cupids, directed by Zoey Martinson

Pearl and Henry, directed by Gibrey Allen

Festival passes are on sale now. Tickets to attend the festival go on sale on May 3.

