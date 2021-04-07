VES Awards 2021: Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ and ‘Mank’ Take Top VFX Honors

Disney was the big winner overall, powered by "Soul's" five awards and “The Mandalorian's" three.

George Clooney’s existential sci-fi drama, “The Midnight” Sky,” moved a step closer in the VFX Oscar race Tuesday, taking top honors at the 19th annual VES Awards. The Netflix film (with VFX by Framestore) also earned the model award for the Aether spacecraft. Strangely, though, the unforgettable Ballet of Blood scene, containing simulated zero-G and remarkable liquid simulation, wasn’t even nominated, yet this highlight could prove decisive if “The Midnight Sky” wins the Oscar.

But that’s a big if in this wide open race that also includes Christopher Nolan’s time-inverted “Tenet” (which is finally available on the Academy’s online voting portal) and dark horse “Love and Monsters,” with its terrific array of Ray Harryhausen-like creatures. In the last four years, the VES has only aligned with the Academy once (for “The Jungle Book”). Then again, the VES nod could be enough to put “The Midnight Sky” over the top in this unorthodox awards season.

Netflix also swept the supporting photoreal feature and episodic awards with “Mank,” David Fincher’s meticulous recreation of Hollywood’s Golden Age in black-and-white, and “The Crown” (“Gold Stick”), and racked up two additional wins with the “Project Power” superhero feature (for effects simulations and compositing).

However, Disney was the biggest studio winner, with Pixar’s Black-led, innovative “Soul” grabbing five awards (including the animated feature prize), and “The Mandalorian” garnering three (including the top episodic award). Plus, “Mulan” won the photoreal environment award for Weta Digital’s Imperial City, and “The One and Only Ivan” earned the outstanding animated character prize for MPC Film’s titular gorilla.

Disney+

Cate Blanchett presented the VES Lifetime Achievement Award to multiple Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson (“The Beatles: Get Back” documentary), founder of the powerhouse Weta Digital VFX studio in Wellington, New Zealand. Jackson was honored with a star-studded tribute from Andy Serkis, Naomi Watts, Elijah Wood, Sir Ian McKellen, James Cameron, and Gollum, the gamechanging creature from “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies (performance-captured by Serkis).

In addition, Sacha Baron Cohen presented the VES Award for Creative Excellence to three-time Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Rob Legato (“The Jungle Book, “Hugo,” “Titanic”) — a visionary in translating virtual production into a live-action methodology for Cameron, Martin Scorsese, and Jon Favreau.

Winners of the 19th Annual VES Awards are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“The Midnight Sky”

Matt Kasmir

Greg Baxter

Chris Lawrence

Max Solomon

David Watkins

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Mank”

Wei Zheng

Peter Mavromates

Simon Carr

James Pastorius

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Soul”

Pete Docter

Dana Murray

Michael Fong

Bill Watral

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“The Mandalorian”; “The Marshal”

Joe Bauer

Abbigail Keller

Hal Hickel

Richard Bluff

Roy Cancino

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“The Crown”; “Gold Stick”

Ben Turner

Reece Ewing

Andrew Scrase

Jonathan Wood

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Ghost of Tsushima”

Jason Connell

Matt Vainio

Jasmin Patry

Joanna Wang

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Walmart; “Famous Visitors”

Chris “Badger” Knight

Lori Talley

Yarin Manes

Matt Fuller

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“The Bourne Stuntacular”

Salvador Zalvidea

Tracey Gibbons

George Allan

Matthías Bjarnason

Scott Smith

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

“The One and Only Ivan”; Ivan

Valentina Rosselli

Thomas Huizer

Andrea De Martis

William Bell

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

“Soul”; Terry

Jonathan Hoffman

Jonathan Page

Peter Tieryas

Ron Zorman

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“The Mandalorian”; “The Jedi”; The Child

John Rosengrant

Peter Clarke

Scott Patton

Hal Hickel

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Arm & Hammer; “Once Upon a Time”; Tuxedo Tom

Shiny Rajan

Silvia Bartoli

Matías Heker

Tiago Dias Mota

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“Mulan”: Imperial City

Jeremy Fort

Matt Fitzgerald

Ben Walker

Adrian Vercoe

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

“Soul”; You Seminar

Hosuk Chang

Sungyeon Joh

Peter Roe

Frank Tai

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“The Mandalorian”; “The Believer”; Morak Jungle

Enrico Damm

Johanes Kurnia

Phi Tran

Tong Tran

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

“Soul”

Matt Aspbury

Ian Megibben

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“The Midnight Sky”; Aether

Michael Balthazart

Jonathan Opgenhaffen

John-Peter Li

Simon Aluze

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“Project Power”

Yin Lai Jimmy Leung

Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl

Pierpaolo Navarini

Michelle Lee

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Soul”

Alexis Angelidis

Keith Daniel Klohn

Aimei Kutt

Melissa Tseng

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Lovecraft Country”; “Strange Case”; Chrysalis

Federica Foresti

Johan Gabrielsson

Hugo Medda

Andreas Krieg

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature

“Project Power”

Russell Horth

Matthew Patience

Julien Rousseau

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode

“Lovecraft Country”; “Strange Case”; Chrysalis

Viktor Andersson

Linus Lindblom

Mattias Sandelius

Crawford Reilly

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial

Burberry; “Festive”

Alex Lovejoy

Mithun Alex

David Filipe

Amresh Kumar

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“Fear the Walking Dead”; “Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg”

Frank Iudica

Scott Roark

Daniel J. Yates

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Migrants”

Antoine Dupriez

Hugo Caby

Lucas Lermytte

