How to Watch the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Watch the Spirit Awards live on IFC on Thursday, April 22.

The 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards are finally upon us, after the nominations were announced three months ago, and the ceremony is taking place just a few days ahead of the Academy Awards. This year, the Spirit Awards won’t be held midday in a hangar in Santa Monica, but will instead live-stream on IFC on Thursday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET. In addition to the linear broadcast, the Spirit Awards will also stream simultaneously on AMC+. Following the broadcast, the full awards ceremony will be made available on demand across AMC+ and IFC platforms starting Friday, April 23. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by “Saturday Night Love” comedian Melissa Villaseñor.

If you’re cord cutter who doesn’t have cable, you can watch IFC live with one of these streaming services, many of which offer a free trial: Philo, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and the IFC app.

Last year’s Spirit Awards were dominated by “Uncut Gems,” which won the prizes for Best Actor (Adam Sandler), Best Director (Josh and Benny Safdie), and Best Editing. Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” took home the honor for Best Feature. The lead actress prize was awarded to “Judy” star Renée Zellweger, who went on to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

This year’s most nominated film is “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” which picked up a total of seven nominations. “Minari” also is at the head of the pack with six nominations, while “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Nomadland” scored five nominations each. Netflix was the most nominated studio with 16 nominations, followed by Focus Features with 10 and A24 with nine.

If you need a refresher, check out the full list of nominees for the 2021 Spirit Awards below.

Best Feature

“First Cow”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Eliza Hittman, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best First Feature

“I Carry You With Me”

“The 40 Year Old Version”

“The Sound of Metal”

“Miss Juneteenth”

“Nine Days”

Best Female Lead

Nicole Beharie, “Miss Juneteenth”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Julia Garner, “The Assistant”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Male Lead

Riz Ahmed, “The Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Rob Morgan, “Bull”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Adarsh Gourav, “The White Tiger”

Best Supporting Female

Alexis Chikaeze, “Miss Juneteenth”

Yeri Han, “Minari”

Valerie Mahaffey, French Exit”

Talia Ryder, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Orion Lee, “First Cow”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Glynn Turmann, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Benedict Wong, “Nine Days”

Best Screenplay

“Bad Education”

“Minari”

“The Half of It”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Promising Young Woman”

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green, “The Assistant”

Noah Hutton, “Lapsis”

Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth”

Andy Siara, “Palm Springs”

James Sweeney, “Straight Up”

Best Cinematography

Jay Keitel, “She Dies Tomorrow”

Shabier Kirchner, “Bull”

Michael Latham, “The Assistant”

Hélène Louvart, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Best Editing

“I Carry You With Me”

“The Invisible Man”

“Residue”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“Nomadland”

Robert Altman Award

“One Night in Miami”

Best Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Time”

“The Mole Agent”

Best International Film

“Bacurau”

“The Disciple”

“Night of the Kings”

“Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Piaget Producers Award

Kara Durrett

Lucas Joaquin

Gerry Kim

Someone to Watch Award

David Midell, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Ekwa Msangi, “Farewell Amor”

Annie Silverstein, “Bull”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Cecilia Aldarondo, “Landfall”

Elegance Bratton, “Pier Kids”

Elizabeth Lo, “Stray”

John Cassavetes Awards

“The Killing of Two Lovers”

“La Leyenda Negra”

“Lingua Franca”

“Residue”

“Saint Frances”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children”

“City So Real”

“Immigration Nation”

“Love Fraud”

“We’re Here”

Best Scripted Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Little America”

“Small Axe”

“A Teacher”

“Unorthodox”

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Abby McEnany, “Work in Progress

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”

Jordan Kristine Seamón, “We Are Who We Are”

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Conphidance, “Little America”

Adam Ali, “Little America”

Nicco Annan, “P-Valley”

Amit Rahav, “Unorthodox”

Harold Torres, “Zero, Zero, Zero”

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“I May Destroy You”

Ensemble Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia

Stephen Wight

