Watch Prince Philip’s Funeral: How to Livestream the Event in the U.S.

Services for the Duke of Edinburgh will be held April 17.

Funeral services for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years, will be held on April 17 at 9:45 a.m. ET (6:45 a.m. PT), with the broadcast including a processional inside the grounds of Windsor Castle and a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.

BBC One, Sky, and ITN will be broadcasting the the funeral live. Each of those networks can be accessed in the U.S. by using a VPN. Coverage plans as to which American networks will be carrying the funeral live are still pending.

At his request and as the result of COVID-19 restrictions in England, the service for Philip, who was 99 when he died, will be kept small. According to the BBC, he will receive a ceremonial funeral of more modest scale than the state funerals held for Diana, Princess of Wales, the Queen Mother, and Winston Churchill. It will be very different from previous television funerals for the British nobility; in line with common sense health precautions, the Royal Family requested people not gather outside Windsor Castle to watch the funeral, or to leave flowers or tributes at any of the royal residences.

Instead, 30 people will attend the service, and all will be masked and practicing social distancing. Prince Harry, just weeks after his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, will be one of those in attendance; his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, remained in the United States due to her pregnancy on the advice of her doctor.

In the days after his death on April 9, those who worked to portray a thinly veiled fictional version of Prince Philip on Netflix’s “The Crown” gave tributes to him on social media. The production companies behind the show also offered their condolences: “Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, and the production team on ‘The Crown’ are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement read. “Our thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time.”

Matt Smith, who was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama while playing the royal family patriarch in 2018, wrote in a statement: “I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. Thank you for your service old chap — it won’t be the same without you.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.