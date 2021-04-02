How to Watch the 2021 SAG Awards

The 27th annual SAG Awards go down Sunday April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Here's how to watch from home.

It’s finally April, which means awards season is in its home stretch after delays that, by this point, need no further explaining. One upside, or downside, depending on how you look at it, is shorter show running times. In the case of the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards this Sunday, April 4, the normally two-hour-long broadcast is now unfolding as a one-hour celebration, simulcasting on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. An encore showing will follow on TNT at 8 p.m. PT and 11 p.m. ET.

Here are all the other ways you can watch the show. In addition to linear broadcast, TNT and TBS subscribers can watch the SAG Awards live using the networks’ websites, mobile apps (TNTdrama.com and TBS) and connected device apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire).

Be sure to tune in to the official live pre-show, too. SAG Awards Sunday will be kicked off by an official Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show which will live-streamed on TNTdrama.com/sag-awards, SAGawards.org, PeopleTV, People.com, EW.com, as well as on People, EW, and PeopleTV Facebook pages, People, EW, and PeopleTV Twitter, and the People and EW YouTube channels beginning at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. During the pre-show, Jason George (“Station 19,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and JoBeth Williams (“The Big Chill,” “Poltergeist”) will announce the winners of the Union’s stunt honors.

This year’s SAG Awards will highlight and expand on the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories through funny and intimate docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be woven throughout the telecast. The show will continue its longstanding tradition of honoring the outstanding performances of the past year with winner announcements in 13 categories.

The full list of actors who will participate in the one-hour SAG Awards presentation include Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal,” “Mogul Mowgli”), Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us,” “Black Panther”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fences”), Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” “Snowpiercer,” “Blindspotting”), Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird,” “The Northman”), Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek,” “Happiest Season”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso,” “Saturday Night Live”) and the ensemble from Ted Lasso; along with Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris,” “Mank”), Common (“Selma,” “The Hate U Give”), Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha,” “Harriet”), Jimmy Fallon (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”), Josh Gad (“Avenue 5,” “Central Park”), Henry Golding (“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” “Crazy Rich Asians”), Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project,” “Late Night”), Helen Mirren (“The Queen,” “Prime Suspect”), Rita Moreno (“West Side Story,” “One Day at a Time”), Daisy Ridley (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”), and Mary Steenburgen (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Happiest Season”).

