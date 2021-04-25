Whoopi Goldberg Is Writing a Movie About an Older Black Female Superhero

"You know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women," Goldberg said of the project.

It was exactly 30 years ago when Whoopi Goldberg won her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing the wise psychic Oda Mae Brown in the supernatural love story “Ghost.” Thanks to her gig co-hosting and moderating the Emmy-winning daytime talk show “The View,” Goldberg is in the rare stratosphere of EGOT recipients, combining her Emmy, Oscar, Tony (for producing “Thoroughly Modern Millie”), and Grammy (for her one-woman comedy album).

Now, Goldberg is looking back on her legacy thanks to a new cover story featured in Variety. Goldberg, who is widely regarded as one of the best Oscars hosts of all time, now serves on the board of governors for the actors’ branch. When she’s not hosting “The View” or gearing up to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier in “Sister Act 3” for Disney+, Goldberg is apparently working on writing a script of her own.

According to the Variety story, she is currently at work on a superhero movie about “an older Black woman who acquires new powers and has to learn to use them.”

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes,” Goldberg said. “They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.”

Goldberg is also producing “The Emmett Till Story,” about the infamous lynching of a 14-year-old in Mississippi in 1955, and getting ready to return to “Star Trek: Picard” as Guinan, a role she originated in 1988. As for her tenure on “The View,” she said she’s not ready to give up her place at the table.

“I’m there until I don’t think I can do it anymore, but I’m not there yet,” she said. “As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, ‘No, you can’t,’ then I have to figure out what to do.”

Goldberg is also featured briefly in the upcoming documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” in interview segments about the legendary actress. That film will be released in theaters on June 18.

