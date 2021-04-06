‘One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart’ Trailer: Uncover the Lost Scenes of Wong Kar Wai in New Doc

The short film premiered at the Hong Kong International Film Festival as part of a new restoration of "Happy Together."

With a vast filmography of 11 features, there’s bound to be plenty of Wong Kar Wai material left on the cutting room floor. A new documentary short, “One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart,” aims to explore deleted scenes that didn’t make it into movies like “Chungking Express,” “Fallen Angels,” “In the Mood for Love,” “2046,” “The Grandmaster,” and more. The short film from Wong Kar Wai’s Jet Tone Films production company recently premiered at the Hong Kong International Film Festival alongside a new restoration of his classic gay romance “Happy Together.” Watch the trailer for the documentary short below.

The short film also celebrates the 30th anniversary of Jet Tone Films and features never-before-seen materials, including deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and selected narration from Wong Kar Wai.

The Hong King filmmaker’s body of work has been re-examined thanks to a new “World of Wong Kar Wai” box set recently released from The Criterion Collection, featuring new restorations of his features. IndieWire recently interviewed the filmmaker about the new release, which features 4K digital restorations of “Chungking Express,” “Fallen Angels,” “Happy Together,” “In the Mood for Love,” and “2046,” approved by the filmmaker:

For Wong, however, revisiting his previous films was only worth doing because it was done in such an aggressive way. “When a film needs to be restored,” he emailed, “there are always things that can be fixed, otherwise why bother with the restoration in the first place.” True enough, but who’s to say what’s broken? To this, Wong replied that he was “concerned with the limits of how much we should fix in each film without hurting it. But limits, like beauty, is a relative term — it is set in the mind of the beholder.” In other words: Mileage may vary, but he’s driving the car.

There are no details yet on when “One-Tenth of a Millimeter Apart” will be released in the United States, though Block 2 Distribution is handling the release, along with the theatrical rollouts of new restorations of Wong’s work. IndieWire recently ranked all 11 of the director’s features, with “2046” coming out on top, followed by “In the Mood for Love” and “The Grandmaster.”

