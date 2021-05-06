‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Final Trailer: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt Return Horror Tentpoles to Theaters

The trailer makes it clear that John Krasinski's long-awaited horror sequel is coming "only in theaters."

Over a year after it was supposed to open in theaters nationwide, John Krasinski’s horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” is finally gearing up for its late May release with the release of an adrenaline-pumping final trailer. Krasinski is back in the director’s chair and penned the screenplay for “Part II,” which again stars Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds. Blunt won a surprise Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in the first movie.

In “A Quiet Place Part II,” the Abbott family is forced to leave their farm house and face the terrors of the outside world. Venturing into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are the new additions to the cast.

“Part II” was originally set for a theatrical release on March 20, 2020. The pandemic caused Paramount to delay the film to September 4, 2020 and then to April 23, 2021. A third postponement pushed the film to September 17, 2021, but then Paramount made the decision to bump up the release to late May 2021 as movie theaters started opening up again. Krasinski published a letter to fans following the first release date change saying it was important to wait for a moment to release the film when a shared theatrical experience was possible.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski wrote at the time. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s not going on around us now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we all are for you to see this movie, I’m going to wait to release the film until we can all see it together. So here’s to our group movie date. See you soon!”

The film started screening for critics and press prior to the pandemic forcing the release date changes, and it received ecstatic praise in its handful of first reactions. “‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is a worthy, world-expanding followup that builds on the original and finds its own thrills, chills, and emotions in the process,” IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote of the sequel. “Audiences should still be banned from eating crunchy snacks during any and all screenings.”

“A Quiet Place Part II” will open in theaters May 28 from Paramount Pictures. The movie will begin streaming 45 days later on Paramount+. Watch the final trailer for the horror sequel below.

