ABC Doubles Down on Long-Running Hits During Disney’s Upfront Presentation

"Dancing with the Stars," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Good Doctor," and "The Conners" aren't going anywhere.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That was Disney’s motto during the company virtual upfront presentation on Tuesday afternoon, which emphasized the ABC shows that have served as ratings drivers for years.

ABC’s fall 2021 schedule will be full of long-running hits: “Grey’s Anatomy” is coming back for an 18th season, while “Dancing with the Stars” will return with its 30th season in the fall. Relatively newer shows that have found success on ABC are also coming back, including “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” and “The Good Doctor.”

Though Disney’s upfront event was primarily centered on the company’s existing shows there were a handful of series announcements, including two shows that will premiere on ABC in the fall. “Queens,” which will focus on four women who were formerly in a ’90s girl group who reunite in their 40s for a comeback, will premiere on the network later in the year. A reboot of the coming-of-age comedy “The Wonder Years” is also on the schedule. Several new shows will also premiere on ABC during the network’s midseason, including “Abbott Elementary,” “Maggie,” and “Women of the Movement.”

Several ABC shows are also being shifted to different days or timeslots in fall 2021: “Home Economics” will air at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, “Big Sky” is being shifted to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” will air at 8 p.m. on Sunday followed by “Supermarket Sweep” at 9 p.m.

Disney also teased several upcoming Hulu and FX titles during the company’s upfront presentation. Teasers were provided for a handful of Hulu’s buzziest upcoming shows, such as “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Only Murders in the Building” (footage of those projects can be viewed here). Hulu will also be host to a new series centered on the Kardashian family, an announcement that came several months after the Kardashians revealed they were ending their long-running “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality TV series.

While Disney has expanded its reach via its endlessly popular “Star Wars” and Marvel Cinematic Universe films and television shows in recent years, neither of those iconic franchises were featured during the company’s upfront. Disney+ was not highlighted during the House of Mouse event because it is an ad-free streaming service.

