‘Annette’ First Listen: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard Pop Song Welcomes You to Leos Carax’s Musical

The Sparks Brothers wrote the music and lyrics to Leos Carax's Cannes-bound musical.

Milan Records has debuted the first official song from Leos Carax’s upcoming musical drama “Annette,” starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The film, which is opening the Cannes Film Festival in July, is a sung-through musical with songs written by the Sparks brothers. Lead single “So May We Start” features vocal performances from Sparks, Driver, Cotillard, and co-star Simon Helberg. The final soundtrack collection features lyrics co-written by Sparks and Leos Carax, performed by Sparks and the cast of “Annette,” and produced by Sparks.

“Initially, we conceived ‘Annette’ as another Sparks album,” Sparks said in a statement. “Yet this time it would be a narrative story that would consist of three main characters, a small enough ensemble that would allow us to also present the ‘opera’ live on tour. The music, story, and album were finished and ready to go, which is where the story takes a huge detour.”

Sparks continued, “After meeting Leos at Cannes, we felt a real kinship, so we thought we would send him ‘Annette,’ not expecting anything other than to show him what Sparks was currently up to. And lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project. We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realize that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.”

“Annette” stars Driver as a stand-up comedian and Cotillard as his wife, a world-famous opera singer. Their glamorous life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born, a girl with a unique gift. The film co-stars “The Big Bang Theory” actor Helberg.

Carax said in his own statement accompanying the release of the first single, “I discovered Sparks when I was about 14 — I stole a copy of ‘Propaganda’ from an underground shop at La Défense because I liked the cover. Not long after that I saw them live at the Olympia in Paris. ‘Propaganda’ and their next album, ‘Indiscreet,’ have been part of my life ever since. Their tracks are among the most joyous songs I know (although they’re poignant too, in places). For me, Sparks’ music is like a childhood home, but one free of ghosts. Without them, I don’t think I’d ever have done something I’d dreamt of doing ever since I first started out in cinema: making a ‘film in music.’”

Annette will be released in the United States in theaters on Friday, August 6 and on Amazon Prime Video Friday, August 20.

Sony Music

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.