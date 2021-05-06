Wireless Earbuds, Camera Lenses, Apple TV 4K, and More Tech Essentials to Pre-Order

Be first in line to get must-have gizmos, including Apple TV 4K, Sony camera lenses, and Echo earbuds.

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If your pre-pandemic hobbies included being first in line to get new tech merchandise as soon as it hit shelves, then pre-ordering is the next best thing. You might not get the same rush as standing in long lines, but you can get your items delivered directly to your front door.

To get you started, we put together a list of items up for pre-orders that techies will absolutely love. The roster includes Amazon Echo earbuds, and some of Apple’s soon-to-be-released products including the 2021 iPad and Apple TV 4K, which debut later this month. You’ll also find pre-orders on the Samsung Galaxy Pro Book, a Sony 4K TV, camera lenses, and more. All of the items below are available on Amazon Prime and if you’re not already a member, you can sign up today for $12.99 a month. The membership gives you access to free two day shipping, among other benefits. Below, find a list of merchandise that you can pre-order right now. For more deals and tech recommendations, check out our picks for must-have smart gadgets, best webcams, and movie projectors under $200.

Available on May 13, the all-new Echo Earbuds deliver crisp, clear, and balanced sound with active noise-cancellation technology. These Alexa compatible, sweat-resistant earbuds are designed to move as you do, and you’ll get up to five hours of music playback on a single charge (a 15-minute charge gives you two hours of battery life).

If you’ve heard about last month’s Apple Event then you’ve probably already seen photos of the new Apple iPad floating around. The 2021 iPad will be released on May 24, and it’s filled with upgrades, the most important being that it’s powered with an M1 chip, making it run faster with amazing graphics. The device boasts an extended battery life from previous models, ultra-fast wifi, Liquid Retina XDR display, True Tone technology, and tons more. The 2021 Apple iPad is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

In stock on May 18, this hardwired Ring Floodlight Camera has 1080p video with HDR, Color Night Vision, and 3D Motion Detection. And it works with Alexa, which means you can control it with your voice.

Sony’s FE 50mm F2.5 ultra-compact camera lens is a prime, compact and affordable G series lens. Features include an F2.5-maximum aperture for low light and shallow depth of field, dual aspherical elements for corner-to-corner sharpness, and two linear motors for fast and precise autofocus tracking. You can pre-order the lens now and it will be released on May 13.

For an enhanced G-level quality, at a higher price point, check out the Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM. Available on May 27, the lens is ideal for astrophotography, architecture, landscape, portraits, and shooting movies.

This wireless controller for Nintendo Switch will be available on May 29. It features a compact ergonomic shell and standard-sized buttons and controls, plus Bluetooth 5.0 Technology, motion controls, and a rechargeable battery with up to 20 hours of playtime per charge.

Apple TV is still very much a force among the lot of streaming devices including Firestick, Roku, and Google Chrome. The new Apple TV 4K (with a Siri-enabled remote) drops on May 24, but you can pre-order it now. The gadget supports Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, ESPN, YouTube, Disney+, and of course Apple TV+, so you can stream all of your favorite shows with ease.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro is a PC version of the brand’s smart phone. The ultra-thin, ultra-light, 5G-enabled computer has a lightning-fast processor, Dolby Atmos technology, and it’ll last up to 20 hours on a single charge. The Samsung Galaxy Box Pro laptops are available in Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver (in 15” and 13”). They’ll be available on May 14 but if you pre-order it now you won’t have to worry about it potentially selling out.

4K TVs are the next level in getting exquisitely smooth, clear picture, and rich colors. This 55” Sony TV has a powerful HDR Processor X1, and Triluminos Pro, which widens the color spectrum, giving you more color precision. It comes with Google TV allowing you to stream thousands of movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV+, and many streaming platforms.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.