‘Blindspotting’ Trailer: Starz Expands Daveed Diggs’ Sundance Favorite for TV

The new series will star Jasmine Cephas-Jones and Helen Hunt alongside the original film's co-writer and co-star, Rafael Casal.

The 2018 feature “Blindspotting” remains one of those movies that many felt should have been bigger. Now, there’s an opportunity to celebrate the story and learn more about the world courtesy of Starz’s upcoming series adaptation, which has unveiled its first trailer.

The series picks up six months after the events of the film and focuses on Ashley (played by Jasmine Cephas-Jones), the girlfriend of Miles (Rafael Casal), who’s trying to establish a quality middle-class life in Oakland, CA. But after her boyfriend is arrested and sent to prison, Ashley and her young son are forced to move in with Miles’ mother, Rainey (Helen Hunt) and his half-sister Trish (Jaylen Barron).

The trailer certainly shows off the bombastic world established in “Blindspotting,” with bold colors, wry humor, and existential questions delivered straight to camera. It also features Casal, who co-wrote and co-starred in the movie, though his writing and onscreen partner, Daveed Diggs, is nowhere to be seen. The “Hamilton” breakout is credited as both a writer and actor in the Starz adaptation, though it’s unclear how big a role his Collin Hoskins will play.

The half-hour series will be written and executive produced by Casal and Diggs, with Casal serving as the series’ showrunner. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder will also executive produce alongside Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen. The series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

Development on a “Blindspotting” series started in 2019 and was greenlit by Starz in 2020. Last month it was announced that the series will debut at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, making an in-person return to the event after the global pandemic. The series will premiere alongside AMC’s mind- and genre-bending “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” Peacock’s podcast adaptation of “Dr. Death,” and Taika Waititi’s FX original series, “Reservation Dogs.”

“Rafael, Daveed and Jasmine created a beautiful film that we believe will translate perfectly into a compelling series for Starz,” Christina Davis, Starz’s president of original programming, said in a statement when the series was greenlit. “This provocative and powerful narrative couldn’t be more timely, and in picking up the story from Ashley’s perspective, we will be able to shine a light on so many of the important social issues that the characters and the audience continue to grapple with.”

“Blindspotting” premieres Sunday, June 13 on Starz. Watch the trailer below.



Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.