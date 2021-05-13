Bong Joon Ho to Direct First Animated Movie, a Korean-Language Deep Sea Adventure

The animated film will be Bong's “next project after his next."

Bong Joon Ho is stepping into the world of animation for the first time by partnering with Korea’s VFX production house 4th Creative Party to direct a new animated feature, ScreenDaily reports. The news was confirmed by the VFX studio. Per ScreenDaily: “The full CGI animation will deal with the drama that arises between deep sea creatures and human beings.” Bong previously worked with 4th Creative Party on his features “The Host,” “Snowpiercer,” and “Okja.” The studio is also known for collaborating with Park Chan-wook on “Oldboy,” “Stoker,” and “The Handmaiden.”

According to ScreenDaily: “Bong has been working on the [animation] project since 2018 and finished writing the script in January. He is currently writing the script for an English-language live-action film which is set to be his next production, with this Korean animation due after that.”

Bong confirmed in early February that he had finished one of two new screenplays he was working on following his historic “Parasite” Oscar wins and through the pandemic. “It feels like I’m splitting my brain in half left and right writing these two scripts,” the director said at the time. “But I finished one last week.” Bong revealed the existence of these two films backstage at the 2020 Oscars, revealing one was a Korean movie “located in Seoul” with “unique elements of horror and action.” It now sounds like this is the animated feature.

As for the English-language feature, Bong described it as “a drama film based on a true event that happened in 2016,” adding, “Of course I won’t know until I finish the script, but it has to be set half in the U.K. and half in the U.S.” The English-language project is believed to be a live-action movie and will be the first project Bong tackles next as far as production is concerned.

No further details about either film are known at this time. Bong also spent the pandemic working with Adam McKay on outlining the story for HBO’s upcoming “Parasite” television series. McKay revealed last month, “I basically outlined the series with director Bong during the quarantine, with him overseeing. It’s an original series. It’s in the same universe as the feature, but it’s an original story that lives in that same world.”

