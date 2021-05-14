‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff: Shonda Rhimes Will Write Young Queen Charlotte Spinoff Series

Shondaland vets Tom Verica and Betsy Beers will executive produce alongside Rhimes.

As Netflix starts the Emmy campaign for the behemoth known as “Bridgerton,” they’re already looking to expand the universe. A spinoff series focusing on the life Queen Charlotte, played in the series by Golda Rosheuvel, has been ordered by the streamer.

Not much is known about the show other than it is an origin series focused on Queen Charlotte’s love life and rise to queendom prior to seeing her on the series. We’ll also see younger incarnations of Lady Danbury (played by Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) on the series. There is not yet an official name.

Shonda Rhimes will write the series as well as serve as executive producer with the help of Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

This is all part of Netflix’s attempts to stay in the “Bridgerton” business. Back in April the series was greenlit for Seasons 3 and 4 immediately. The show’s second season is now in production and is shifting the narrative to tell a new romance story centered around Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

While Netflix did not confirm what stories will make up Season 3 and Season 4, it’s safe to assume the show will continue to follow the structure of Julia Quinn’s novel and focus on a new Bridgerton sibling’s quest for love each season. As far as Season 2 is concerned we do know in the Instagram post announcing the second season, the omnipresent Lady Whistledown revealed that “Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season.” Yes, the second book in the series is “The Viscount Who Loved Me.”

The biggest shock so far has been the announcement that breakout star Rege-Jean Page would not be returning. The actor is departing the series despite reported offers to remain on the show in a cameo capacity for multiple episodes. Page has booked several film gigs, including starring opposite Chris Pine in a “Dungeons and Dragons” film.

“Bridgerton” debuted on Netflix over Christmas 2020 and became an instant sensation. With over 80 million household views across its first four weeks, according to the streamer, the show is the most-watched Netflix original television series in the streamer’s history.

In her review of Season 1, IndieWire’s Ann Donahue said, “‘Bridgerton’ is a respite, and one that serves to remind people that just on the other side of this hellscape is a place where people fall in love, where friends and families can be together, and where everyone can take leisurely walks in parks without the fear that every incoming jackass without a mask is trying to kill them.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.