‘Cruella’ First Reactions: A Bold and Wicked Disney Origin Story Starring Emma Stone

Glenn who? There's a new live-action Cruella de Vil in town.

Early word is in for “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie’s flamboyant spin on the origin story of iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, and the film looks to be a winner. Emma Stone is being praised for her wicked twist on the “101 Dalmatians” villainess. Emma Thompson is also being singled out for her turn as Baroness von Hellman, the head of a swank fashion house and also a renowned haute fashion legend. Check out first reactions below.

Disney’s synopsis for “Cruella” reads: “In 1970s London, young fashion designer Estella de Vil becomes obsessed with dogs’ skins, especially Dalmatians, until she eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella.”

Like many indie filmmakers, Gillespie turned his indie film success into a Disney tentpole directing gig. The filmmaker last worked with Disney on two projects: “The Finest Hours” and “Million Dollar Arm,” although neither title found great box office success.

Also joining the cast are Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser (reuniting with Gillespie after “I, Tonya), Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. Stone’s Oscar-nominated “The Favourite” screenwriter Tony McNamara co-wrote the “Cruella” script with Dana Fox from a story worked on by “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna, “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Venom” screenwriter Kelly Marcel, and “Togetherness” star Steve Zissis. Glenn Close, who played Cruella de Vil in Disney’s 1996 live-action remake of “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” serves as an executive producer on “Cruella.”

“Cruella” is scheduled to be released theatrically and simultaneously available on Disney+ with premier access on May 28, 2021, in the United States.

#Cruella is one of Disney’s strongest live-action remakes that gives an updated origin story for a new age whilst showcasing breathtaking fashion. Emma Stone is wildly entertaining in the titular role as she fully commits to the villain persona in a fearless & bold performance. pic.twitter.com/cK583U6Ow5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 14, 2021

Emma Stone is excellent. #Cruella is a brilliant origin story with lots of heart. You won’t be able to get enough of Emma Thompson’s Baroness and Stone’s #Cruella. pic.twitter.com/mUSBDHsxEe — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 14, 2021

Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfection as Cruella. Hair & Makeup, Production Design & Costume Design are sure bets for Oscars noms. Paul Walter Hauser is terrific and Winks the dog is adorable. #Cruella pic.twitter.com/zPCdFXSGL3 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 14, 2021

I’ve seen #Cruella… Now THIS is the kind of #DisneyPrincess I can get behind, darling 💋💅 P.S. We have the 1st officially out and proud 🏳️‍🌈 #Disney character in her gang! P.S.S. I’m rooting for Cruella ❤️ Jasper Embargo lifts 5/26 pic.twitter.com/muefKIC8ER — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is a wickedly fun watch w/ amazing costumes & an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are exceptionally evil & hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Also, Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes, as he tends to do. It’s like a Disneyfied DEVIL WEARS PRADA pic.twitter.com/dUSjlVlgsu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 14, 2021

CRUELLA tells the origin story of one of Disney’s greatest villains with a 70s punk rock style, a splash of DC comic book madness & a lot of camp. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson tear into their roles with wicked charm while the costumes are to die for! The de Vil Wears Prada indeed! pic.twitter.com/E28Lhnup3s — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 14, 2021

I generally have 0 interest in live-action remakes and/or villain origin stories but… have seen #Cruella and it’s SO FRIGGIN GOOD. Slaps so hard my face is still beet-red a day later. If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her sounds like your jam, see it. pic.twitter.com/CqPsOHAJnG — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 14, 2021

Rock Me Amadeus! “Cruella” is the first must-see of the summer: an imaginatively subversive origin story that’s delicious, campy fun and dressed up with terrific craftsmanship. — Bill Desowitz (@BillDesowitz) May 15, 2021

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.