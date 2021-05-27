Damon Lindelof Sets Mysterious Peacock Drama ‘Mrs. Davis,’ His First Project After ‘Watchmen’

The "Leftovers" scribe will team with "Young Sheldon" writer and co-executive producer Tara Hernandez for a series that explores faith and technology.

Three-time Primetime Emmy winner Damon Lindelof has set his first project post-“Watchmen” with “Mrs. Davis,” a new drama series headed for Peacock. He will team with “Young Sheldon” writer and co-executive producer Tara Hernandez for the series. Peacock has ordered a 10-episode first season.

While plot details remain under wraps, the series is set to explore faith versus technology in an “epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” per Deadline. The series “has a dark satirical edge and focuses on a world where almost all decisions are made via algorithm. Containing secrets within secrets, each season will center on a particular mystery or dilemma, that will be resolved by the end of the cycle.”

Hernandez, also an executive producer on “The Big Bang Theory,” will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with “Lost,” “Watchmen,” and “The Leftovers” head Damon Lindelof also co-writing and serving as an executive producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, which holds overall deals with both Hernandez and Lindelof.

“I am so excited to be working with Damon and Tara on what I believe will be the next must-binge series for Peacock,” said Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal, which owns Peacock. “From ‘Lost,’ to ‘The Leftovers,’ to ‘Watchmen,’ Damon’s work is synonymous with content and storytelling that doesn’t just break through the clutter, but also storms onto the scene and demands that you watch or risk being left out. Tara’s experience on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ brings ‘Mrs. Davis’ a sense of humor and unexpected storytelling I feel confident will engage viewers and fans for seasons to come.”

Hernandez added, “In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of ‘Mrs. Davis’ truly takes the cake. To have the support of Warner Bros., who championed our vision from the beginning, and to now have the perfect home at Peacock alongside Susan, Lisa [Katz, head of scripted], and the rest of their incredible team — I am at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life.”

Peacock is evolving its footprint as a new home to streaming television, with orders earlier this month for series including the YA book adaptation “Vampire Academy” as well as the fantasy series “Red Queen.”

