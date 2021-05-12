Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza to Star in FXX Animated Horror Sitcom

"Little Demon" follows a mother, who after being impregnated by the Devil, attempts to live an ordinary life with her Antichrist daughter in Delaware.

Danny DeVito is set to star alongside Aubrey Plaza as evil incarnate in FXX’s “Little Demon,” an upcoming animated horror sitcom.

Variety reported on Tuesday that the duo are among the show’s voice cast, which will also include Lucy DeVito, Danny’s daughter and a fellow actor.

Per FXX’s logline, the show follows a reluctant mother (Plaza) 13 years after being impregnated by Devil (Danny DeVito). She and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Reports of the half-hour “Little Demon” series first surfaced in April 2020, shortly before production on the show began.

The series is created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, who all serve as writers. “Rick & Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon will executive produce alongside Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Plaza, Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico, and Alex Bulkleyand. Jake DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Danny DeVito will also executive produce. Steve Levy will serve as producer. Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, which is owned by Danny DeVito, has a first-look deal with FX Networks.

“Little Demon” will mark the latest project to come from Danny DeVito’s relationship with FX Networks; he stars in the long-running “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” The actor has also appeared in a handful of recent films and other television shows, ranging from “Dumbo,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and “The One and Only Ivan.” He also appeared in two episodes of Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.””Little Demon” will mark DeVito’s return to television following the Netflix series, which he appeared in in 2018. DeVito will also appear in the upcoming film “The Survivor.”

Plaza is also an FX veteran, having co-starred in “Legion.” She also has roles in in “Child’s Play” and “Black Bear,” Happiest Season,” and “King Knight.”

Like many other television distributors, FXX has begun to bulk up its animation slate considerably in recent years. The network’s “Archer,” which originally aired on FX, is one of its most popular shows, while “Cake,” a trippy comedy anthology series that blends animation and live action, premiered its fourth season on FXX in March.

