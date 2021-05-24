‘Dave’ Season 2 Teaser: Go Back Inside the Wild Mind of Lil Dicky

The second season of "Dave" will debut on FXX on June 16.

FXX’s most watched comedy is back for Season 2. “Dave” finished its first season run right as the pandemic was ramping up, but it offered audiences — who would soon be watching a lot of television — something amazing.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “Dave knows he’s destined for rap superstardom — but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar.”

According to the network, the new season will include guest stars like CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, Kevin Hart and more.

“Dave” is co-created by Dave “Lil Dicky’ Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Saladin K. Patterson, Ben Sinclair, Luvh Rakhe, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The first season was well-reviewed with IndieWire’s Ben Travers writing, “By showing Dave setting aside his ego and listening to his supporting team, Burd & Co. exhibit the most welcome version of meta screenwriting: exhibiting the kind of foresight and humility you love to see onscreen and off, especially from a series that’s just getting warmed up….the Season 1 finale could solely show that Dave, the character, is ready to accept his teammate’s help going forward. But it sure seems like Dave’s self-awareness goes hand-in-hand with Burd’s, and there’s plenty of reasons to believe “Dave” Season 2 will knock it out of the park.”

The series also pulled in large ratings, beating “Atlanta” by a significant margin, averaging 5.32 million viewers per episode over both linear, streaming, and VOD. It was also rated the most popular comedy in FX’s history.

“Dave” Season 2 premieres June 16 and will be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

