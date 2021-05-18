‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Trailer: Ben Platt Brings the Tony-Winning Sensation to the Big Screen

Directed by Stephen Chbosky, the movie hits theaters this September.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical from 2015, is finally coming to the big screen with a new film directed by Stephen Chbosky. Yes, it’s that Stephen Chbosky, author of the beloved young adult novel “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and director of its film adaptation. (He also previously directed “Wonder” and wrote the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” update.) This Universal Pictures adaptation features the original musical’s star, Ben Platt, who won Best Actor in a Musical at the Tonys for his performance in the play.

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Platt (gunning for that EGOT) reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. The film is written for the screen by the show’s Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show’s Oscar-, Grammy-, and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman”).

Featuring Grammy-winning songs, including the iconic anthem “You Will Be Found,” as well as “Waving Through a Window,” “For Forever,” and “Words Fail,” “Dear Evan Hansen” stars six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams (most recently seen in Netflix’s divisive voyeur thriller “The Woman in the Window”), Academy Award winner Julianne Moore (also seen in “The Woman in the Window”), Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”), Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”), Colton Ryan (Apple TV+’s “Little Voice”), Nik Dodani (Netflix’s “Atypical”), DeMarius Copes (Broadway’s “Mean Girls”), and Danny Pino (NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”).

Since world-premiering in Washington, DC in July 2015, the musical has spun both on- and off-Broadway productions. Its other Tony Award wins include Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (for Rachel Bay Jones, in the role here being played by Julianne Moore).

“Dear Evan Hansen” is produced by Marc Platt (“La La Land,” “Into the Woods,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and also the father of star Ben Platt) and Adam Siegel (“2 Guns,” “Drive”), and is executive-produced by Michael Bederman, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul. Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories.

The film opens only in theaters on September 24. Watch the trailer below.

