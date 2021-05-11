Donald Glover: Fear of ‘Getting Cancelled’ Is Resulting in ‘Boring’ Films and TV

Glover says creatives are only experimenting with aesthetic because "people are afraid of getting cancelled."

Donald Glover believes cancel culture is creating an onslaught of “boring’ movies and television series. The “Atlanta” creator took to Twitter this week after noticing users on the social media platform complaining about how tired they are of reviewing lackluster films and series. “We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes because people are afraid of getting cancelled,” the comedian wrote. “So they feel like they can only experiment with aesthetic.”

Glover is now in production on the third and fourth seasons of his acclaimed FX comedy series “Atlanta.” The creator, writer, star, and director of the series was supposed to begin filming the show in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the project into 2021. “Atlanta” is going global in its third season, as productions started last month in London and will move to Amsterdam and Paris as filming continues. The new episodes will wrap filming in Atlanta. Joining Glover are his longtime cast members Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz. New episodes of the series will most likely debut in 2022.

What can fans expect from “Atlanta” Season 3? The show’s second season, subtitled “Robbin’ Season,” was darker in tone compared to the first run, but Glover teased in 2018 that a third season would probably embrace a lighter tone. “I align the seasons, I think, to me, like Kanye records,” Glover said. “I feel like this is our ‘Graduation.’ This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

In addition to new seasons of “Atlanta,” Glover is also teaming up with “Fleabag” Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge to create and star in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” for Amazon Prime Video. The series is based on the 2005 action movie of the same name starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Waller-Bridge and Glover will play married spies, unaware of each other’s professions, who discover their warring companies want the other dead.

saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film). — donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021

we’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled — donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021

so they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good) — donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.