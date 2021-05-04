Elizabeth Olsen to Play Ax Murderer Candy Montgomery in HBO Max Show ‘Love and Death’

Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by David E. Kelley, "Love and Death" is the second project in development about the story of Montgomery.

Elizabeth Olsen is set to star in the upcoming limited series “Love and Death” on HBO Max, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter.

Revered for her turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series “WandaVision” that recently rolled out on Disney+, Olsen will play Candy Montgomery, a woman who murdered her friend Betty Gore with an axe on the night of June 13, 1980. The series is based on the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from “Texas Monthly” (“Love & Death In Silicon Prairie,” Part I & II).

The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and executive-produced by Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Helen Verno, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Texas Monthly. It’s actually the second project to be announced in recent months about Candy Montgomery; back in December 2020, Hulu landed the true-crime drama “Candy” with Elisabeth Moss set to star. That project comes from “The Act” writer and co-exec producer Robin Veith and will be exec-produced by “The Act” co-creator Nick Antosca.

Here’s the official logline for “Love and Death” from HBO Max: “Two churchgoing couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.”

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence. We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max.

“We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. Her talent, charisma, and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We’re proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David, and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max,” said Lionsgate Television head Kevin Beggs.

Multiple Emmy-winning writer David E. Kelley is known for shows including HBO series “The Undoing” and “Big Little Lies,” along with “Big Sky,” “Goliath,” “Boston Legal,” “The Practice,” “Picket Fences,” and “Ally McBeal.” Lesli Linka Glatter is best known for directing episodes of “The Leftovers,” “Homeland,” “Mad Men,” and many more beloved series. She won the DGA Award for Episodic Drama earlier this year.

