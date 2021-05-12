Emily Blunt Says She No Longer Likes the Superhero Genre: ‘It Has Been Exhausted’

"We are inundated—it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well," Blunt says.

Emily Blunt was close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” but a scheduling conflict with the Jack Black-starring family adventure “Gulliver’s Travels” prevented her from playing a superhero. Since then, superhero buzz has often circled Blunt. The most recent rumors would have you believe Marvel is considering Blunt for Sue Storm in its upcoming Jon Watts-directed “Fantastic Four” movie, but Blunt recently told Howard Stern (via Insider) that’s not the truth.

“That is fan-casting,” Blunt said about “Fantastic Four” casting rumors while on her promotional tour for “A Quiet Place Part II.” “No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?'”

Blunt said superhero movies are not “beneath her,” but she is no longer sure that’s a genre she wants to explore. “I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man,” the actress said. “I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would’ve been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”

Speaking about the superhero genre at large, Blunt added, “It’s been exhausted. We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

Blunt’s husband and “Quiet Place” co-star and director John Krasinski feels differently. Addressing casting rumors about playing Mr. Fantastic in “Fantastic Four,” Krasinski told Men’s Health last year, “I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done,” Krasinski said. “I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it.”

Blunt and Krasinski’s horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” opens in theaters May 28 from Paramount Pictures. The movie will then become available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its opening theatrical day.

