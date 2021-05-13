‘Enola Holmes 2’ Is Official: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Director, Writer All Returning

Netflix's female twist on the world's greatest detective is getting a reprisal after the smash-hit first film.

As was inevitable for a film that scored so well on Netflix, a sequel to the film “Enola Holmes” is officially in the works. The followup to Netflix’s smash hit film about the sister of the world’s greatest detective is being developed and produced by Legendary in partnership with the streamer. Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will return to their roles of Enola and Sherlock Holmes from the original.

“I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family!” Brown said. “Enola holds a special place in my heart — she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!”

Also back at the helm will be director Harry Bradbeer (an Emmy an BAFTA winner and director for series including “Fleabag,” “Killing Eve,” and “Ramy”) and writer Jack Thorne (a BAFTA and Tony Award winner, and writer of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “The Aeronauts”), who penned the first film.

Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series by Nancy Springer, the films tell the story of Sherlock Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her famous siblings. The series is comprised of six books in total. The first and fifth books in the series were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Released globally by Netflix last year, an estimated 76 million households tuned into “Enola Holmes” in the first 28 days.

The original film was set in England in 1884 — a world on the brink of major change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Brown) awakens to discover that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind a strange assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. Following a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both of whom are set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Alas, Enola escapes to find her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

The film was well received by critics, with IndieWire’s Kate Erbland writing, “It’s a frisky new would-be franchise that seamlessly translates to the screen, and shows just how inspired Springer’s idea really was.”

