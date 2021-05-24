Eric Bana, Mads Mikkelsen, and Liam Neeson: Tough Guys Win on VOD Charts

The public responds to price drops, but even more to original titles with known actors — particularly if they are action-oriented.

In an unusual show of consensus, reduced-price titles, a new PVOD title, and several independent films dominated all streaming charts. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” still #5 in theaters in its eighth weekend, followed its initial 31-day HBO Max play with PVOD availability. It placed #1 on both revenue sites, and was #3 and the best high-price title at those who rank by transactions.

The good news is “Godzilla vs. Kong” is thriving on PVOD at $19.99. The bad news is an awful lot of people don’t seem to be aware of the value of HBO Max, where it costs $14.99 for one month and allowed customers to see the same film in March. It suggests an ongoing marketing issue and, at the start of 2022, there will be another challenge when HBO Max customers realize that Warner Bros. titles no longer play day and date with theaters.

“The Marksman” with Liam Neeson remains #1 at GooglePlay at standard VOD cost, close behind “Godzilla” in overall placement. These two were joined by “Raya and the Last Dragon,” reduced to $19.99, and “Little Things.”

Australian-made “The Dry” with Eric Bana took the #1 position at Apple TV/iTunes. Elsewhere, it charted below the top 10. Even more impressive is “Four Good Days” from veteran director Rodrigo Garcia, which placed on all four charts, ranking as high as #2 at $6.99. This is the second week for the opiate withdrawal title starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

“Riders of Justice” from Danish director Anders Thomas Jensen, previously part of the Dogme movement, placed on two charts, including #5 at Apple TV/ITunes. Starring Mads Mikkelsen as a man who pursues justice after his wife dies, the Danish-language film is seeing a better performance than Mikkelsen’s recent lead in the Oscar-winning “Another Round.”

“Tom & Jerry,” still PVOD after three months, and “Nobody,” now standard price, made three charts. The other new entry this week is D.C. Comics’ animated “Justice Society: World War II,’ which took #10 at Vudu.

Unsurprisingly, Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” is an immediate #1 at Netflix after one week in theaters. Through Sunday, it grossed somewhere over $1 million. “Woman in the Window” slipped to second, still strong, and Sony Animation’s “The Millers vs. the Machines” still ranks high after an extended stay at #1.

Apple TV/ITunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions, irrespective of revenue accrued. These are the listings for Monday, May 24

Apple TV/iTunes

1. The Dry (IFC) – $6.99

2. The Marksman (Open Road) – $19.99

3. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

4. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $19.99

5. Riders of Justice (Magnolia) – $6.99

6. The Little Things (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

7. Skyfire (Screen Media) – $0.99

8. Minari (A24) – $5.99

9. Four Good Days (Vertical) – $6.99

10. Georgetown (Paramount) – $6.99

Google Play

1. The Marksman (Open Road) – $5.99

2. Four Good Days (Vertical) – $6.99

3. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

4. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $19.99

5. Nobody (Universal) – $19.99

6. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $5.99

7. A Quiet Place (Paramount) – $2.99

8. The Little Things (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

9. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $5.99

10. Tom and Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

FandangoNow and Vudu rank by revenue earned, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. Their listings cover one week, ending on Sunday, May 23

FandangoNOW

1. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

2. The Marksman (Open Road) – $5.99

3. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $29.99

4. Nobody (Universal) – $19.99

5. Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

6. Four Good Days (Vertical) – $6.99

7. The Little Things (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. Chaos Walking (Liongate) – $14.99

9. Riders of Justice (Magnolia) – $6.99

10. Together Together (Bleeker Street) – $6.99

Vudu

1. Godzilla vs. Kong (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

2. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $29.99

3. Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

4. The Marksman (Open Road) – $5.99

5. Chaos Walking (Liongate) – $14.99

6. Nobody (Universal) – $19.99

7. The Little Things (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. Four Good Days (Vertical) – $6.99

9. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $5.99

10. Justice Society: World War II (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, May 24; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. Army of the Dead (2021 Netflix original)

2. The Woman in the Window (2021 Netflix original)

3. Sabotage (2014 theatrical release)

4. The Mitchells vs the Machines (2021 Netflix original)

5. The Whole Truth (2016 theatrical release)

6. Jungle Beat – The Movie (2021 Mauritian animated Netflix original)

7. I Am All Girls (2021 South African Netflix original)

8. Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012 theatrical release)

9. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019 theatrical release)

10. State of Play (2009 theatrical release)

