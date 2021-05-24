‘Eternals’ Trailer: Chloé Zhao Follows ‘Nomadland’ Oscar Wins with Epic Marvel Movie

Zhao's ensemble cast includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and more.

After premiering some first look footage at the start of May, Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the official trailer for Chloé Zhao’s upcoming MCU tentpole “Eternals.” The release is a significant one for Zhao, who is making her major studio debut with the centuries-spanning comic book movie. The director is coming off a historic Oscars, where her acclaimed drama “Nomadland” took home the Academy Award for Best Picture. Zhao was also awarded the Oscar for Best Director; Zhao is only the second woman and the first woman of color to win the Best Director prize.

As for “Eternals,” the superhero movie features an ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harington. The film takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and centers on a group of immortal aliens who have lived on Earth for over 7,000 years as they reunite to protect humanity from the villainous Deviants.

“Jack Kirby and his imagination, his incredible work, is really the foundation of it,” Zhao said earlier this year about developing her own Marvel movie. “On top of that, there is what Marvel Studios has built, this incredible journey they have going on. And then on top of that is me as a fan of the MCU. And then, me as a fan of the genre, but also growing up with sci-fi and manga and fantasy films. And how can we have this big melting pot and cook up something that may just taste a little bit different? It was just an exciting thing; all of us went in wanting to do that.”

Salma Hayek told Variety this month about joining the movie, “It never crossed my mind to be in a Marvel movie. I guess that I thought that boat had sailed, and it was an absolute shock. All of a sudden, I got a call: ‘They want to talk to you about a new franchise.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And I said OK, but they don’t tell you any information until you’re on the call. It’s kind of hard to be an action hero if you’re Mexican. It’s really hard to be an action hero if you’re a Mexican and a woman. But to be an action hero, being Mexican, a woman, and my age, it felt like they were punking me. And then the worst part is that I was one of the first people they cast. I had to keep my mouth shut for so many months. I couldn’t tell a soul. And I couldn’t wait for the day that I could say it.”

Disney is scheduled to release “Eternals” in theaters November 5, 2021. Watch the official trailer for the MCU tentpole in the video below.

