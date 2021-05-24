‘Evil’ Season 2 Trailer: The CBS Hit Expands Its Dark Origins for Paramount Plus

The 13-episode second season begins rolling out on the streaming platform June 20.

Michelle and Robert King’s creepy CBS drama “Evil” is getting a second season after first premiering in 2019. But this time, the series that wrangles with the presence of evil in the everyday is rolling out on Paramount Plus. The 13-episode Season 2 will begin rolling out on the streaming platform June 20. Ahead of the premiere, watch the first trailer for the new season below.

Here’s the synopsis courtesy of Paramount Plus: “‘Evil’ is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. The second season brings evil closer to home. Kristin (Katja Herbers) struggles with her darker nature after killing a man, while David (Mike Colter) suffers temptation as he gets closer to his ordination. Meanwhile Ben (Aasif Mandvi) is visited by night terrors that prey on his greatest fears.”

The series earned critical acclaim for its first season, with IndieWire’s Steve Greene writing, “‘Evil’ is a show smart enough to know that asking the question ‘Are demons real?’ is barely sustainable over a single episode, much less an entire broadcast TV run. While it might not reach the heights of the other series created by Michelle and Robert King (‘The Good Wife,’ ‘The Good Fight’), the pair’s latest show wisely spends plenty of time looking at what revolves around that question, the logical string of dominoes that stretch out from both the ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answers.”

Much of the series power derives from its practical approach to fantastical, supernatural elements. “We’re obviously in Peak TV time and there’s a lot of money swirling around on some shows. Sometimes the CGI is very powerful. But a lot of times it’s like, ‘OK, I get it. It’s a CGI thing,’ and the drama is kind of sapped out of it,” Robert King told IndieWire in an interview last year. “Michelle and I, we have an attraction for old-world solutions to new-world problems. A lot of is diving into the unnerving-ness of four little girls in their bunk beds suddenly hearing this disturbing voice. On the set, obviously it was silent. That was all post-production. But it’s using the techniques that have been alive for 100 years now that you can use to unnerve people. I think that’s cool.”

