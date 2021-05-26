‘False Positive’ Trailer: Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer Star in A24’s Spin on ‘Rosemary’s Baby’

After premiering at Tribeca, the horror movie drops on Hulu next month.

As if pregnancy wasn’t scary enough for a couple becoming parents for the first time, Hulu’s upcoming horror movie “False Positive” offers a contemporary spin on “Rosemary’s Baby” with terrifying results. The film re-teams director, producer, and writer John Lee with Ilana Glazer, for whom he directed episodes of the Comedy Central classic “Broad City,” which she co-created with Abbi Jacobsen. Glazer co-wrote the script with Lee and also stars in “False Positive” opposite Justin Theroux. The movie will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 17, followed by a Hulu premiere on June 25.

Here’s the official synopsis courtesy of Hulu: “After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him and her own ‘birth story.'”

Director John Lee’s resume as a comedy director (including on other series like “Search Party,” which flirts with thriller elements, and “Inside Amy Schumer”) should set him up to bring a unique perspective to this classic horror story of incoming motherhood gone awry. “False Positive” is a production of A24, no stranger to horror films with movies like “Hereditary,” “The Witch,” “Midsommar,” and “Saint Maud,” among many others.

This is Glazer’s first major project since the New York-set millennial comedy “Broad City” ended in 2019 after five seasons. On the big screen, she was last seen in the dark comedy “Rough Night,” opposite Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, and Kate McKinnon.

Two-time Emmy winner Justin Theroux was most recently seen on the Apple TV+ drama series “The Mosquito Coast,” which premiered on the platform on April 30. It’s based on a novel by his uncle Paul Theroux about an idealist (Theroux) who uproots his family and moves them to Latin America.

“False Positive” also stars Pierce Brosnan, Sullivan Jones, Josh Hamilton, Sophia Bush, Lucy Walters, and Gretchen Mol. The movie comes from a story by Glazer, Lee, and Alissa Nutting.

