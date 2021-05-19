‘Fear Street’ Teaser: Netflix’s R-Rated R.L. Stine Horror Trilogy Streams Over Three Weeks

The streaming giant is making an event out of its "Fear Street" trilogy by debuting the three installments over three weeks.

Netflix has announced its “Fear Street Trilogy” horror film series will be released over three consecutive weeks this July. Each installment is directed by Leigh Janiak and based upon the teen horror “Fear Street” books by R.L. Stine. The first movie, “Part 1: 1994,” will start streaming July 2, followed by “Part 2: 1978” on July 9 and “Part 3: 1666” on July 16. The sprawling ensemble cast includes “Stranger Things” favorites Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink, plus Gillian Jacobs, Jordana Spiro, and more.

The streaming giant’s official synopsis for trilogy reads: “In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.”

“We filmed all three ‘Fear Street’ movies over one crazy, bloody summer,” Janiak said in a statement. “It’s a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way — back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of ‘Fear Street’ in 1994, 1978, and 1666!”

Added Stine, “‘Fear Street’ fans are in for a treat, and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak’s epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!”

Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s “Fear Street Trilogy” in the video below. Included below are also the full casts lists for each installment in the trilogy.

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 CAST

KIANA MADEIRA

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

JULIA REHWALD

FRED HECHINGER

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

MAYA HAWKE

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON

JORDANA SPIRO

JORDYN DiNATALE

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 CAST:

SADIE SINK

EMILY RUDD

RYAN SIMPKINS

McCABE SLYE

TED SUTHERLAND

JORDANA SPIRO

GILLIAN JACOBS

KIANA MADEIRA

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

CHIARA AURELIA

JORDYN DiNATALE

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 CAST:

KIANA MADEIRA

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

GILLIAN JACOBS

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON

SADIE SINK

EMILY RUDD

McCABE SLYE

JULIA REHWALD

FRED HECHINGER

JORDANA SPIRO

ELIZABETH SCOPEL

RANDY HAVENS

