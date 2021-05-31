Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran Recreate ‘Friends’ Dance in Honor of Reunion Special

Ed Sheeran posted a video to his personal Instagram account last night wherein he and Monica Geller herself, Courteney Cox, recreate the iconic (and awkward) dance

With the “Friends” reunion causing a storm on social media, with consumers reminiscing about the series. And if you’ve already watched the special the celebration is continuing via other avenues.

Singer Ed Sheeran posted a video to his personal Instagram account last night wherein he and Monica Geller herself, Courteney Cox, recreate the iconic (and awkward) dance she performed with her on-set brother Ross (David Schwimmer). Sheeran and Cox are seen doing the dance outside, culminating in a massive fall.

Audiences are beyond excited to have the cast reunite. The idea of a reunion started just a few short years after the series concluded in 2004. Back in February of 2020, when the series was celebrating its 25th anniversary, WarnerMedia announced an unscripted reunion special. At the time it was reported that the total spent on talent for the reunion special, Deadline reported, could be $20 million.

When the pandemic hit, the question then became how it would affect the recording of the reunion special. Last April it was confirmed that the special was delayed, with no specific timeframe, but it would miss the launch of HBO Max. As the year passed, the special was filmed and it is now set to wow fans on May 27. (And, in case you want to revisit the series and catch up you can stream all 10 seasons over on HBO Max. The sitcom is one of HBO Max’s most notable library gets and reportedly cost WarnerMedia $425 million.)

The series has had its share of controversy in its short time on-air. It got off to a rocky start in the U.S. with middling reviews for the HBO Max special, and now comes a report from The New York Times detailing the reunion’s censorship in China. The “Friends” special launched in China on the same day it began streaming in the U.S., only the three Chinese video platforms carrying the special each streamed a version of it with pieces missing. Fans were disappointed to discover highly-touted appearances by Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and BTS in “Friends: The Reunion” were removed.

If you’re still looking for a way to have the gang of Central Perk put a smile on your face (and you’ve already read our seven surprising facts on the special), head over to Ed Sheeran’s IG.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.