‘Friends’ Reunion Special Trailer: HBO Max Will Honor and Recreate the Hit’s Past

As if we didn’t already have proof that nature was healing in the wake of the last year, the first trailer for the “Friends” reunion special coming to HBO Max just solidified it.

The recent WarnerMedia upfront presentation gave advertisers a glimpse at what was going to happen when our favorite NBC characters reunited, but it was just a taste of the friendship, laughter, and tears that make up this trailer. The entire series cast, comprised of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry are present and accounted for in the trailer, which can be seen below.

With James Corden acting as master of ceremonies, the “Friends” reunion special looks to recreate specific moments from the series’ history, bring back guest stars — and they even have a fashion show. The show will also see the cast reminisce about working together, as well as their specific memories of being part of the cultural juggernaut that was “Friends.”

The idea of a reunion started just a few short years after the series concluded in 2004. Back in February o2020, when the series was celebrating its 25th anniversary, WarnerMedia announced an unscripted reunion special. At the time it was reported that the total spent on talent for the reunion special, Deadline reported, could be $20 million.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a statement last year.

When the pandemic hit, the question then became how it would affect the recording of the reunion special. Last April it was confirmed that the special was delayed, with no specific timeframe, but it would miss the launch of HBO Max. As the year passed, the special was filmed and it is now set to wow fans on May 27. (And, in case you want to revisit the series and catch up you can stream all 10 seasons over on HBO Max. The sitcom is one of HBO Max’s most notable library gets and reportedly cost WarnerMedia $425 million.)

The “Friends” reunion special will be directed by Ben Winston, who will also executive produce alongside “Friends” creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The cast will also serve as executive producers.

Watch the full trailer below:

The “Friends” reunion special airs on HBO Max May 27.

