‘Gomorrah’ Season 4 Trailer: Lauded Crime Drama Sets May Premiere on HBO Max — Exclusive

The Italian crime drama's new season takes a hard look at Salvatore Esposito's Genny, as the sole Savastano family survivor assumes his new mantle.

The fourth season of HBO Max’s “Gomorrah” will premiere in the United States on Thursday, May 20. IndieWire is exclusively revealing the trailer for the upcoming season, which can be viewed below.

The Season 4 synopsis reads:

The new season clearly turns the spotlight on Genny (Salvatore Esposito), the lone Savastano dynasty survivor: a character who has shed countless skins in the process of morphing from Don Pietro’s spoiled brat into family boss, husband, and father. In fact, the new season sees him on his best behavior precisely for the sake of Azzurra (Ivana Lotito) and little Pietro: with his own family to protect and an activity to reboot, he feels the need for a major life change, committing to legit business while sneaking out, as best he can, from the world his father had him grow up in.

His interests in Naples are now entrusted to Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna) who, having first betrayed and then killed Scianel, former female leader of The Alliance, has earned her rank within the Savastano clan. Along with Genny, to level the scores and keep the peace in gangland, they will lean on the Levante clan, a branch of late Donna Imma’s family. Meanwhile Enzo (Arturo Muselli) and Valerio (Loris De Luna), having tightened their grip over the central Naples turf, are faced with new challenges.

The fourth season of the Italian-language series, which is based on Roberto Saviono’s book of the same name, is directed by Francesca Comencini, Claudio Cupellini, Marco D’Amore, Enrico Rosati, and Ciro Visco. “Gomorrah” is executive produced by Cattleya’s Riccardo Tozzi, Gina Gardini, Giovanni Stabilini, and Marco Chimenz, as well as by Nils Hartman and Sonia Rovai for Sky. The series is developed by Stefano Bises, Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli, and Saviano.

IndieWire editor-in-chief Dana Harris-Bridson argued in a recent feature on the series that “Gomorrah,” which began streaming its third season on HBO Max in January, could become one of the streaming service’s most important titles.

“For HBO Max, ‘Gomorrah’ may be the prestige series it’s been waiting for. It doesn’t have to be ‘Game of Thrones’ to be a success, but it could help define HBO Max much as ‘The Sopranos’ did for HBO more than two decades ago,” Harris-Bridson said in her January feature. “It may also save America from being the country that didn’t understand what the rest of the world has known for years: ‘Gomorrah’ is extraordinary.”

