‘Halston’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor and Ryan Murphy Take on a Fashion Icon in Netflix Series

Ryan Murphy and Christine Vachon team up for this Netflix series about the legendary designer.

Netflix has released the first official trailer for “Halston,” a limited series starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, known by the single name Halston. The series is the first collaboration between Ryan Murphy and Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, marking a merging of the minds of some of queer cinema’s most prolific and influential producers — albeit in very different arenas. If their previous work is any indication, “Halston” will combine the visual sumptuousness of “Carol” with the campy intrigue of “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

Here’s the official description from Netflix: “The limited series ‘Halston’ follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.”

The high profile project attracted a number of big names, including Bill Pullman as American businessman David J. Mahoney, Rory Culkin as famed gay director Joel Schumacher, and Vera Farmiga as a woman simply named Adele. Broadway star Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) will play the great Liza Minnelli, in what is bound to be an intimidating assignment for anyone, no matter how talented.

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films. Minahan also serves as the series director.

An accomplished television director with many LGBTQ bona fides, Minahan, who is gay, has directed episodes of “Six Feet Under,” “Deadwood,” “True Blood,” “Game of Thrones” and even “The L Word.” He was also the writer and second unit director of Mary Harron’s debut feature “I Shot Andy Warhol,” a beloved queer cult classic starring Lili Taylor as Valerie Solanas. With his experience on both independent queer cinema and big budget HBO blockbusters, he seems the perfect candidate to marry Murphy and Vachon’s seemingly opposing sensibilities.

Netflix will release “Halston” on May 14. Check out the trailer below.

