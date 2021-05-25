Hillary Clinton Confronts ‘Borat 2’ Conspiracy Theorists Who Believe She Drinks Children’s Blood: ‘Hurtful’

"I hope we can start trying to find common ground again," Clinton says.

As part of Amazon Studios’ “Borat 2” supplemental series “Debunking Borat,” Hillary Clinton is confronting two conspiracy theorists who believe she drinks the blood of children. One of the set pieces featured in Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” sequel, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” finds the comedian spending several days in lockdown with conspiracy theorists Jim and Jerry. The new series “Debunking Borat” is made up of mini-episodes that debunk the handful of conspiracies Jim and Jerry perpetuated in the movie, including one claim that Hillary and Bill Clinton drink the blood of children.

“The Clintons are very evil,” Jim and Jerry tell Borat during the movie. “Supposedly they torture these kids. Well, what it does, it gets their adrenaline flowing in their body, then they take that out of their adrenal glands and they drink their blood.”

Clinton sent a video message to Jim and Jerry to address their conspiracy theory, and the message plays in its entirety at the end of the seventh episode of “Debunking Borat.” Clinton admits that it hurts to hear such “painfully false” accusations made against her. Later in the video, Clinton advocates for Americans to see through conspiracy theories and come together as one people.

“Hello, Jim and Jerry,” Clinton says. “This is Hillary Rodham Clinton and I know you’ve heard a few things about me that you might believe. I know that you’re not alone. It’s hurtful, I’ll be really honest with you. It’s hurtful, not just to me and my family but to my friends and other people who know this is not just false but sometimes painfully false. So just as one American to another, I hope we can start trying to find common ground again and overcome all those forces that are trying to divide us and put us into little boxes apart from each other. Wouldn’t it be great to kind of come together instead of drift apart? I hope that’s possible. Thank you.”

After Clinton’s video message ends, Jim looks at Jerry and says, “I just can’t stand her.”

“Debunking Borat” includes six episodes running seven to eight minutes each. In addition to the Clinton conspiracy, the supplemental series also features episodes shutting down theories about Covid vaccine microchips, mail-in ballot scams, and more. “Debunking Borat” is now available to stream in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video, as is “Borat 2.”

