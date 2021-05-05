‘House of the Dragon’ Character Photos: Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith’s Prince Targaryen, and More

Return to Westeros, 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones."

HBO’s highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” has unveiled first look photos of the show’s cast in character. The photograph above features “Sound of Metal” and “Ready Player One” favorite Olivia Cooke opposite Rhys Ifans. Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Hand of the King Otto Hightower. Alicent is described by HBO as “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle, and possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.”

Ifans is playing Otto Hightower, the father of Cooke’s Alicent. Otto is the Hand of the King and “faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.”

“House of the Dragon” is created by “Thrones” author George R. R. Martin and USA Network’s “Colony” creator Ryan Condal, who is serving as showrunner of the series with Miguel Sapochnik. “Thrones” fans might recognize the name Miguel Sapochnik, as he is one of the series’ most beloved directors, having helmed “Battle of the Bastards,” “The Long Night,” and other famous episodes. The series takes place in Westeros 300 years before the events of “Thrones.”

The first photograph below features Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith. The actress stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child. The character is described as being “of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything…but she was not born a man.”

Smith, no stranger to franchise genre fare after his “Doctor Who” stint, stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. Described as “a peerless warrior and a dragonrider,” Daemon “possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.”

The second photo below provides a first look at Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, otherwise known as The Sea Snake. The character is also the Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. The Sea Snake is “the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros.” Per HBO, “Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.”

“House of the Dragon” is now in production and will premiere on HBO in 2022.

