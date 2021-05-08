‘Saturday Night Live’: How to Watch Tonight’s Episode Hosted by Elon Musk

He'll be joined by musical guest Miley Cyrus on May 8. Here's how to tune in.

Like it or not (and many, including the series’ own cast members, don’t), Elon Musk will be hosting tonight’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.” The CEO and Technoking of Tesla will be joined by musical guest Miley Cyrus in Studio 8H for an episode that’s sure to nab attention, if not only for the fact that the obscenely wealthy Musk is one of the most controversial figures around, but one everyone is fascinated by. Here’s how to tune in.

“SNL” airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT on NBC. The weekly episodes, as usual, are available to stream on Hulu the next day — typically by 12 p.m. eastern time — and will also be made available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, on Sunday as well. If you’re on the West Coast, you can catch “Saturday Night Live” on NBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. PT.

If you have access to cable but still want to watch “Saturday Night Live” online, you can use your digital login credentials to stream the episode live on NBC’s website, which also gives you entry to other live programming from the network. If you’re a cord cutter and don’t have cable, you can tune into “Saturday Night Live” via various live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Many of these services offer a no-risk free trial.

Related 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Throw Major Side Eye at Elon Musk Hosting

Elon Musk Will Host 'Saturday Night Live' with Musical Guest Miley Cyrus Related Oscars 2021: Best Production Design Predictions

The 45 Best Comedies of the 21st Century

Musk adds to a line of unusual hosts that “Saturday Night Live” has taken chances on in the past (and often to impressive ratings), including Donald Trump, Al Gore, Ralph Nader, and Al Sharpton. While he may seem like an unlikely choice, Musk has shown an affinity for humor in his social media interactions with fans and adversaries alike. (“Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che has said, more or less, bring it on.)

The lineup for this season has been impressive so far, with other hosts this year including Academy Award nominees Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live” alumna Maya Rudolph, Nick Jonas, “Bridgerton” favorite Regé-Jean Page, “One Night in Miami” director Regina King, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski. Next up, Keegan-Michael Key will emcee “SNL” on May 15 with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. He’ll be followed by Anya Taylor-Joy with guest performer Lil Nas X.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.