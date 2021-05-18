Hulu Shares New Footage from Buzzy Series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ — Watch

"Nine Perfect Strangers" premieres August 18, while "Only Murders" drops just two weeks later on August 31.

At its upfront presentation on Tuesday, Hulu shared new footage from two of its buzziest upcoming series, the miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers” created by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, and the murder mystery comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. “Nine Perfect Strangers” arrives on the platform on August 18, while “Only Murders in the Building” drops just two weeks later on August 31. Watch the new footage below.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is based on The New York Times bestselling book by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty, The series, according to the official synopsis, “takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.” The eight-episode series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content. Jonathan Levine directs all eight episodes of the series.

Meanwhile, “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) “who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.