‘Infinite’ Trailer: Mark Wahlberg’s Summer Blockbuster Heads Straight to Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has released the first official trailer for “Infinite,” a star-studded sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Previously slated for a summer blockbuster release this August, the movie became another victim of the theatrical-to-streaming shuffle when Paramount sold the flick to the newly rebranded Viacom CBS streaming service, where it will be available for all subscribers to watch at home on June 10.

Based on D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 fantasy novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” “Infinite” follows Evan McCauley (Wahlberg), a self destructive man who is haunted by memories of skills he has never learned and places he has never visited. When he discovers a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” he learns that his memories are real, but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites invite Evan into their world, a centuries-old secret society made up of 28 others who are just like him, and he realizes he is not alone.

Once he proves himself one of the chosen few, Evan joins their fight against one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to destroy humanity and end what he sees as the cursed cycle of reincarnation. In order to stop him, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock critical secrets buried in his memories.

In addition to Wahlberg and Ejiofor, “Infinite” also stars Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones, and Dylan O’Brien. Ian Shorr wrote the screenplay from a story by Todd Stein.

Fuqua is best known for directing action-packed thrillers with serious dramatic narratives that attract top tier talent. He oversaw Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke through their award-winning performances in “Training Day,” and worked with Washington again on both “Equalizer” films. More recently, he helmed 2016’s jam-packed remake of Akira Kurosawa’s “The Magnificent Seven,” as well as 2019’s critically acclaimed Muhammad Ali documentary, “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali.”

Wahlberg splits his time between acting and producing these days, and “Infinite” marks his return to action flicks after a more muted turn in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s drama “Joe Bell.”

“Infinite” will hit Paramount Plus on June 10. Check out the intriguing first trailer below.

